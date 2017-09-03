Titans first-round pick Corey Davis needs MRI on hamstring

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 8/3/17

Jun 13, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) catches a pass during OTA at St Thomas Sports Park. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans may be without wide receiver Corey Davis for a while after the rookie suffered a hamstring injury Thursday.

The No. 5 overall pick of the draft needs an MRI to determine the extend of the damage, reports Jim Wyatt of Titans online.

This is obviously a very unfortunate development, especially given the fact Tennessee has been counting on the impressive rookie to become a difference-maker right out of the gate.

He’s been running with the first team in training camp, which is impressive on its own considering Davis missed offseason workouts recovering from the ankle injury that kept him from competing at the combine.

At Western Michigan, Davis broke the FBS record for most receiving yards in a career (5,278), catching 331 passes and 52 touchdowns.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
