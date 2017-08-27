Titans OG Sebastian Tretola suffers minor gunshot wound

Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola is recovering after being grazed in the leg early Sunday morning, an injury that thankfully was not serious.
The shooting took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, near where Tretola played his college ball at the University of Arkansas.
#BREAKING: Family member confirms former Hog & current @Titans OL Sebastian Tretola shot in the ankle and leg in Fayetteville #NWAnews #WPS pic.twitter.com/RlSuqDHmm1
— Nate Kuester (@natekuester) July 23, 2017
The Titans released a statement, confirming that Tretola was released from the hospital following the scare.
Statement from @Titans on shooting involving #SebastianTretola. #NWAnews #NWArk pic.twitter.com/FEpcvqMu0C
— Scott Brewster (@scottmbrewster) July 23, 2017
Tretola was a sixth-round selection by the Titans last year. He appeared in one game last season as a rookie.
The former Razorback has also been in the news recently because he and Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe have been accused of and sued for allegedly assaulting a man at a bar. The two Titans players have since filed a counter suit.
TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
