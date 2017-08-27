Titans OG Sebastian Tretola suffers minor gunshot wound

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 7/23/17

A Saturday night turned serious for Titans guard Sebastian Tretola, who was grazed by a bullet as training camp draws nearer. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola is recovering after being grazed in the leg early Sunday morning, an injury that thankfully was not serious.

The shooting took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, near where Tretola played his college ball at the University of Arkansas.

The Titans released a statement, confirming that Tretola was released from the hospital following the scare.

Tretola was a sixth-round selection by the Titans last year. He appeared in one game last season as a rookie.

The former Razorback has also been in the news recently because he and Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe have been accused of and sued for allegedly assaulting a man at a bar. The two Titans players have since filed a counter suit.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Sebastian Tretola
TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Tennessee Titans
Posted January 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 327  |  Average Score: 4.9 out of 19  (26%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their 1960 founding as the Houston Oilers, the Tennessee Titans have had 18 coaches in NFL franchise history (with one repeat). These coaches include two Hall of Fame players and one Hall of Fame coaches, but none of them have lead the team to a Super Bowl championship and their last playoff win was in 2003. How many of the leaders of the Titans can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/19
Time:
5:00
1960–1961
Lou Rymkus
1961
Wally Lemm
1962–1963
Pop Ivy
1964
Sammy Baugh
1965
Hugh Taylor
1966–1970
Wally Lemm
1971
Ed Hughes
1972–1973
Bill Peterson
1973–1974
Sid Gillman
1975–1980
Bum Phillips
1981–1983
Ed Biles
1983
Chuck Studley
1984–1985
Hugh Campbell
1985–1989
Jerry Glanville
1990–1994
Jack Pardee
1994–2010
Jeff Fisher
2011–2013
Mike Munchak
2014–2015
Ken Whisenhunt
2015–
Mike Mularkey
