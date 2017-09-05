Titans WR Corey Davis to miss at least a week with hamstring injury

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Larry Brown | Last updated 8/4/17
Jun 13, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) catches a pass during OTA at St Thomas Sports Park Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
There is good and bad news on Corey Davis.
The Tennessee Titans wide receiver left practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury and underwent an MRI. The good news is that Davis does not have a tear and will not need surgery. The bad news is he is expected to miss at least a week, according to coach Mike Mularkey.
Mularkey on @TheCDavis84: "We're just going to play it by ear and see how it is. He'll be out at least a wk, maybe longer"@Titans @3HL1045
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 4, 2017
Davis was the Titans’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft, Davis was expected to give Marcus Mariota a big weapon this season.
Davis also underwent ankle surgery in January.
