Titans WR Corey Davis to miss at least a week with hamstring injury

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/4/17

Jun 13, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) catches a pass during OTA at St Thomas Sports Park  Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

There is good and bad news on Corey Davis.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver left practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury and underwent an MRI. The good news is that Davis does not have a tear and will not need surgery. The bad news is he is expected to miss at least a week, according to coach Mike Mularkey.

Davis was the Titans’ first-round pick out of Western Michigan. The No. 5 overall pick in the draft, Davis was expected to give Marcus Mariota a big weapon this season.

Davis also underwent ankle surgery in January.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
