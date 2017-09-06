TJ Watt wins Steelers' starting LB job over James Harrison

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 9/5/17

Aug 20, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) on the sidelines before playing the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.  Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

TJ Watt’s NFL career is getting off to a good start.

The rookie first-round pick out of Wisconsin was listed as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting right outside linebacker on the team’s depth chart Tuesday. Veteran James Harrison is the second stringer at that position.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Watt has been essentially operating as the team’s starter for a while, but they wanted the rookie to earn the job rather than be handed it at the start of camp.

“He’s been in that position really since Day 0,” Tomlin said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “You don’t like to anoint people. You like to watch them earn it. We didn’t put it on paper. But it won’t be like he’ll be in a new position when he gets here on Wednesday. He’ll be in the same spot in the huddle he was in yesterday.

TJ is the younger brother of Houston Texans defensive star JJ. He had 11.5 sacks at Wisconsin last season, helping to boost his draft status. Watt and Bud Dupree will be Pittsburgh’s starting outside linebackers to enter the season.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

