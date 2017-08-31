Todd Gurley says Le’Veon Bell worth $20 million per season

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media to seemingly say that he should get paid $17 million per year.

The July 17 deadline for Bell and the Steelers to negotiate a new deal has passed. But, that has apparently not stopped Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley from campaigning for Bell’s new contract next year.

Gurley says Bell is worth $20 million per year. Forget $17 million and the $15 million Bell reportedly said he wants earlier in August. Gurley just upped the ante.