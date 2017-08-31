Todd Gurley says Le’Veon Bell worth $20 million per season

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has thoughts on what Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is worth.  Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media to seemingly say that he should get paid $17 million per year.

The July 17 deadline for Bell and the Steelers to negotiate a new deal has passed. But, that has apparently not stopped Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley from campaigning for Bell’s new contract next year.

Gurley says Bell is worth $20 million per year. Forget $17 million and the $15 million Bell reportedly said he wants earlier in August. Gurley just upped the ante.

The $20 million would take Bell into quarterback pay territory.

All of this buzz now is just that. Bell will get paid slightly more than $12 million under the franchise tender this season.

Bell and his supporters can throw dollar figures out there all season long, but it won’t do anything to change his bottom line.

Contract talks can begin again next year. Bell averaged a stout 157 total yards per game in 2016. As long as he is healthy and actively on the field, he should produce at an elite level once again this year.

When it comes to Gurley, he needs to step up his game after a poor performance last season.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Todd GurleyLeVeon Bell
TEAMS: Los Angeles RamsPittsburgh Steelers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Tigers expected to listen to trade offers for Ian Kinsler after season

Bills GM has hesitations about Marcell Dareus

Two cities offer to host Texans for regular season opener

Report: Broncos expected to move on from Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

Ranking all 32 NFL offenses heading into the 2017 season

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Angels close to acquiring Justin Upton from Tigers

Report: Johnny Manziel remains in talks with CFL team

LaMelo Ball releases $395 shoe, becomes first high schooler with own sneaker

Gilbert disputes rumors he plans to move Cavs out of Cleveland

Lakers fined $500K for violating anti-tampering rules

Wozniacki rips Sharapova, scheduling at US Open

MORE STORIES >>

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.