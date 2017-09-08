Tom Brady: Julian Edelman is irreplaceable

The New England Patriots’ offense seemed to be missing a key element during the team’s season-opening game on Thursday night. As well as Danny Amendola did, he didn’t really make up for the lack of Julian Edelman.

Edelman is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. In an interview with Westwood One Sports’ Jim Gray recorded prior to the opener, Tom Brady said he felt Edelman was irreplaceable.

“I think so,” Brady told Gray when asked if Edelman is irreplaceable. “I think he’s the type of player that is. No one can be Julian. He had such a unique skill set and attitude and commitment, he’s a great teammate.”

Even though Brady praised Edelman’s uniqueness as strengths as a player, he was optimistic about the team's future.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t go out and execute. I think that would be an excuse to think that when one player gets injured, the season’s over. You know we got 16 tough matchups every week, the NFL is tough. It’s been a while since we played a game without Julian. We’re going to have to see how our offense adjusts and hopefully we can still go out and move the ball and produce points.”

Nobody is saying the Patriots can’t score points or win games without Edelman, they’ll just have to do so differently. So far they’re 0-1, and Brady didn’t exactly have his best performance against KC. New England might be in even greater trouble if Amendola misses extended time with a concussion.