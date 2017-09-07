Tom Brady releases hype video ahead of Thursday's opener

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 9/7/17
Another NFL season set to begin, another Tom Brady hype video.
The New England Patriots quarterback, perhaps one of the most entertaining NFL players on social media, once again has ushered in a new season with a video sure to get not only Pats Nation pumped up for the return of pro football but perhaps even fans of other teams as well.
With the Patriots’ home-opener against the Kansas Chiefs at Gillette Stadium later the same day, Brady took to Instagram Thursday to unleash one epic hype video.
Brady is known to drop hype videos throughout the season, not to mention the postseason as well. But the season-opener sequences are among the best.
This one features a passage from the speech “What If Money Was No Object” by British philosopher Alan Watt as well as soundtrack music from the film, “Interstellar,” per an NESN report.
The video also includes footage from the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI when Brady says, “Gotta play tougher. Gotta play harder. Harder, tougher, everything. Everything we’ve got.”
Great stuff.
Welcome back, meaningful NFL football. You’ve been missed.
TEAMS: New England Patriots
How many of the NFL's elder statesmen from the 2016 season can you name in six minutes?
CLUE: TEAM / AGE / POSITION
0/32
6:00
|
|
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.