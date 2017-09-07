Tom Brady releases hype video ahead of Thursday's opener

By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 9/7/17

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is ready to go. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Another NFL season set to begin, another Tom Brady hype video.

The New England Patriots quarterback, perhaps one of the most entertaining NFL players on social media, once again has ushered in a new season with a video sure to get not only Pats Nation pumped up for the return of pro football but perhaps even fans of other teams as well.

With the Patriots’ home-opener against the Kansas Chiefs at Gillette Stadium later the same day, Brady took to Instagram Thursday to unleash one epic hype video.

When you are silent, it speaks.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady is known to drop hype videos throughout the season, not to mention the postseason as well. But the season-opener sequences are among the best.

This one features a passage from the speech “What If Money Was No Object” by British philosopher Alan Watt as well as soundtrack music from the film, “Interstellar,” per an NESN report.

The video also includes footage from the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI when Brady says, “Gotta play tougher. Gotta play harder. Harder, tougher, everything. Everything we’ve got.”

Great stuff.

Welcome back, meaningful NFL football. You’ve been missed.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Tom Brady
TEAMS: New England Patriots
QUIZ: Name the oldest player on the every NFL team from the 2016 season
Updated July 27, 2017  |  Total tries: 1105  |  Average Score: 11.9 out of 32  (37%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

How many of the NFL's elder statesmen from the 2016 season can you name in six minutes?

CLUE: TEAM / AGE / POSITION

Score:
0/32
Time:
6:00
ARZ / 37 / QB
Carson Palmer
ATL / 41 / K
Matt Bryant
BAL / 37 / WR
Steve Smith
BUF / 33 / LB
Lorenzo Alexander
CAR / 34 / P
Andy Lee
CHI / 33 / QB
Jay Cutler
CIN / 35 / LB
Karlos Dansby
CLE / 37 / QB
Josh McCown
DAL / 36 / QB
Tony Romo
DEN / 34 / LB
DeMarcus Ware
DET / 36 / WR
Anquan Boldin
GB / 36 / LB
Julius Peppers
HOU / 40 / P
Shane Lechler
IND / 44 / K
Adam Vinatieri
JAX / 32 / TE
Mercedes Lewis
KC / 34 / P
Dustin Colquitt
LAR / 31 / DE
William Hayes
MIA / 38 / LS
John Denney
MIN / 38 / CB
Terence Newman
NE / 39 / QB
Tom Brady
NO / 37 / QB
Drew Brees
NYG / 37 / K
Josh Brown
NYJ / 34 / QB
Ryan Fitzpatrick
OAK / 38 / K
Sebastian Janikowski
PHI / 36 / P
Donnie Jones
PIT / 38 / LB
James Harrison
SD / 36 / TE
Antonio Gates
SF / 41 / K
Phil Dawson
SEA / 35 / P
Jon Ryan
TB / 34 / LB
Daryl Smith
TEN / 35 / WR
Andre Johnson
WAS / 35 / DT
Cullen Jenkins
