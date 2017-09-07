Tom Brady releases hype video ahead of Thursday's opener

Another NFL season set to begin, another Tom Brady hype video.

The New England Patriots quarterback, perhaps one of the most entertaining NFL players on social media, once again has ushered in a new season with a video sure to get not only Pats Nation pumped up for the return of pro football but perhaps even fans of other teams as well.

With the Patriots’ home-opener against the Kansas Chiefs at Gillette Stadium later the same day, Brady took to Instagram Thursday to unleash one epic hype video.