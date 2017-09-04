Top 100 NFL players heading into 2017 season

With nearly 1,700 men making active rosters, there are a ton of players to choose from when comprising a list of the top-100 NFL players in the game today.

How does one quantify what “the best” really means without the kind of grading system that the folks at Pro Football Focus employ? Even those grades aren’t the end-all, be-all when talking about worth.

For the purposes of this list, just know that it’s only one man’s opinion. There are players that didn’t make it who’ll surely be pointed out as worthy by their fans. But it’s inevitable. One cannot construct a top-100 players list without creating controversy.

With that in mind, we hope you’ll enjoy poking, prodding and picking apart this top-100 NFL players list.

100. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, Tennessee Titans

As a rookie last year, Conklin made First-team All-Pro, which should tell us all we need to know about how darn good this young man is. Clearly, he lived up to being drafted No. 8 overall. Conklin started all 16 games for Tennessee, playing both on the right and left side. He’s going to be a star for years to come playing opposite Taylor Lewan.

99. Nate Solder, offensive tackle, New England Patriots

Barring injury, Solder has been a full-time starter for the Patriots. Following his rookie year, he moved from the right side of the line to the left and has done a fantastic job protecting Tom Brady’s blind side ever since. An athletic big man, Solder is equally effective in the run game and is one of the most consistent left tackles in the NFL.

98. Tony Jefferson, safety, Baltimore Ravens

After spending his first four years as a part-time starter in Arizona, Jefferson broke out in a big way during the 2016 campaign. He started 14 games before an MCL sprain cut his season short in December. Baltimore was more than happy to sign Jefferson this offseason, pairing him with Eric Weddle to give the Ravens arguably the best 1-2 punch at the safety position in the NFL.

97. Jerrell Freeman, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Coverage linebackers are coveted in today’s NFL, and Freeman is one of the league’s best. He’s also one of the most underrated players in the league. Last season, despite playing in just 12 games, he racked up 112 tackles and broke up four passes. Chicago knows what kind of gem it has, however, and Freeman will continue to excel as the leader of Vic Fangio’s defense in the coming years.

96. Terence Newman, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings