Top matchup for each Week 1 NFL game

How many times did these two go at it in practice with the Texans? After a breakout 2016 season in Houston, Bouye signed a lofty five-year, $67.5 million deal with the Jaguars back in March. It’s a move that enables Jacksonville to throw out one of the best corner tandems in the game with Bouye and youngster Jalen Ramsey. It also means that Ramsey won’t have to mirror the opposition’s No. 1 receiver.

Last season saw Bouye yield the fewest yards per target in the NFL. That list includes the likes of Richard Sherman and Patrick Peterson. Meanwhile, Hopkins himself had a down season. Tasked with catching passes from Brock Osweiler, the newest highest-paid receiver in the NFL put up less than 1,000 yards. It will definitely be interesting to see if Hopkins has built a connection with a quarterback in Tom Savage he endorsed during the summer.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Alejandro Villanueva vs Myles Garrett

Not too often do we look at a rookie and claim him to be the be the best defensive player on his team. But that’s exactly what Garrett is after the No. 1 overall pick impressed a great deal during the preseason. He’s also going to have to bring that consistent pressure if the Browns expect to improve off their 31st-ranked defense from a season ago.

Garrett will have an unbelievable first test against one of the most-underrated left tackles in the game. After dealing with a contract stalemate throughout the offseason, Villanueva inked a well-deserved four-year, $24 million deal.

This comes on the heels of a dominating performance from the former Army service member last season. It’s going to be an incredible first test for Villanueva in his new role as franchise book end in front of Ben Roethlisberger. Should he continue what we saw last season, Big Ben and Co. will eat a weak Browns secondary alive in Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions: Golden Tate vs Patrick Peterson

Here’s a matchup that we saw take place many times over when both Tate and Peterson were going at it in the NFC West. And now, in Week 1, it returns with two teams likely battling for a playoff spot taking on one another.

Unheralded in the grand scheme of things, Tate is averaging 93 receptions and just under 1,100 yards in his three seasons with the Lions. He’s also catching a solid 69 percent of the passes thrown in his direction since moving on from Seattle. To say that Tate has been a consistent weapon for Matthew Stafford would be an understatement.

It’s going to be an especially difficult task for Tate to keep up this level of production against a corner in Peterson who has earned a Pro Bowl trip in each of his first six NFL seasons and is targeted less than any other corner in the game not named Richard Sherman. And if Stafford decides to test Peterson, the corner’s 20 career picks could loom large in this important early-season game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: Mike Evans vs Byron Maxwell

After showing himself to be a high-priced free agent bust in just one season with the Eagles, Maxwell returned to form this past year in South Beach. The former Legion of Boom member recorded 15 passes defended, four forced fumbles and two interceptions en route to finishing as one of the best cover guys in the AFC East. In fact, he yielded an absurdly low 0.51 yards per snap in the second half of the season.

Maxwell will have his hands full in Week 1 against a big-bodied Mike Evans, who is coming off a career-best 1,321-yard, 12-touchdown performance. With DeSean Jackson now on the other side of the field, teams won’t be able to throw double coverage Evans’ way. This will lead to a better success rate when Jameis Winston throws to his favorite target. It should also help the two connect in a big way come Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears: Charles Leno vs Vic Beasley