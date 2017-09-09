With only seven games remaining in the NFL season, eight teams have an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when the Super Bowl comes calling in February.

The four games on tap this weekend have a whole lot of backstories within them.

The defending champion New England Patriots will play host to a Kansas City Chiefs team that has won 11 consecutive games. Can the game manager formerly known as Alex Smith go up against Tom Brady and come out on top?

Staying in the AFC, the Denver Broncos will play host to a banged up Pittsburgh Steelers squad in what could be Peyton Manning’s final NFL game. Is the future Hall of Fame quarterback prepared to extend his season, and potentially his career?

In the NFC, the matchups are about as juicy as it gets.

The Green Bay Packers will return to their own personal house of horrors in the desert against a 13-win Arizona Cardinals team that beat them 38-8 back in Week 16.

Following a solid performance last week, are Aaron Rodgers and Co. prepared to avenge that loss?

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers will be attempting to make a major statement in their potential run to the Super Bowl against the two-time defending NFC champion Seattle Seahawks.

Can Cam Newton and Co. get over this one hurdle on the way to Santa Clara?

Here is your top storyline for each NFL Divisional Playoff game.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Game manager vs future Hall of Famer

The narrative has been set. It’s been around ever since Alex Smith started turning his career around as a member of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2011. He’s the perfect little game manager — a quarterback who won’t be one of the primary reasons his team wins.

Yet, here we are. All Smith has done over the past five seasons is win. Including his final two years in San Francisco, the misunderstood veteran boasts a 49-21-1 record for a ridiculous .690 winning percentage.

During that very same span, Smith has put up 98 total touchdowns compared to 31 interceptions.

And that’s the thing here. Being a game manager has been given somewhat of a negative spin recently. Smith doesn’t turn the ball over, he controls the time of possession, and as a result, the entire dynamic of the game changes.

It keeps his defense off the field, forces the opposing defense to put in extra work and gives his team control over tempo.

With the talent Kansas City possesses on defense, this is what you want from your quarterback. Limit short fields, force the other team to go the length of the field and create an imbalance when it comes to overall tempo.

For the Patriots, this is pretty much the same idea. Tom Brady isn’t someone who’s going to push the ball down the field a great deal.

In fact, he had 24 completions travel 20-plus yards down the field this season compared to 15 for Smith. To contrast for a second here, Carson Palmer completed 37 such passes.

As has been the case throughout his career, Brady utilizes the short passing game as an extension of the Patriots rushing attack. In this, his high volume passing numbers are skewed to look like a “Madden” game on rookie mode.

If Brady concludes Saturday’s game without having turned the ball over, the Patriots will stand a good chance here. With seven interceptions in 624 attempts (one per 89.1 attempts), that’s a good bet.

Though, it’s important to note that two of New England’s four regular season losses came in games that saw Brady not throw a pick.

For the Chiefs, it’s more simple. Kansas City boasts a 23-7 record when Smith doesn’t throw an interception compared to a 7-9 mark when he does.

This clearly plays into the idea that Smith’s ability to manage the game is one of the team’s greatest attributes.

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals: Rematch of Week 16

There has been a lot of talk about the Cardinals’ 38-8 drubbing of Green Bay back just a few short weeks ago. Though, the one thing that hasn’t necessarily been brought up is the fact that the Packers needed that game much more than the Cardinals.

Whether Green Bay was pressing big time during that “Sunday Night Football” game or something else came to a head, it most definitely wasn’t a good look.

Add in the fact that Mike McCarthy’s squad could have wrapped up the NFC North with a win, and that’s magnified even further.

One week later, still with nothing really to play for, Arizona was trounced by the Seattle Seahawks. This also has to be taken into account when recapping the first time the Cardinals and Packers met.

What we do know is that Aaron Rodgers was sacked eight times in a game that saw the Packers score eight points. We also know that the Packers were held to 77 net passing yards and converted on just 5-of-17 third-down opportunities.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona opened up a 17-0 halftime lead before scoring three unanswered third quarter touchdowns to take a 38-0 advantage into the final stanza.

Seeing limited action due to the blowout, stud first-year running back David Johnson gained a whopping 127 total yards on 12 touches for an average of over 10 yards every time he touched the football.

Also leaving the field early due to the score, Carson Palmer completed 18-of-27 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns.

It was a magnificent overall performance from a Cardinals team that won a franchise record 13 regular season games.

For the Packers, it represented another loss in a span of 10 games to end the regular season that saw the team lose six outings.

The good news here for Green Bay is that the slate is wiped completely clean.

Mike McCarthy: 'That's the way you want to play offense' https://t.co/of8NptEWgm pic.twitter.com/13OCXNsj31 — Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) January 11, 2016

The Packers are coming off a solid performance against the Washington Redskins in the wild card round — a game that saw Green Bay put up more points (35) in the final two and half quarters than they did in their final two regular season games combined.

That game also saw Aaron Rodgers receive the necessary pass protection to have success through the air.

After being sacked a combined 13 times in the team’s two final regular season outings, Rodgers went down just once in the 35-18 road win against Washington.

Outside of pass protection, the biggest key here for Green Bay will be to find a way to get Randall Cobb the ball on a consistent basis.

Going up against a corner in Patrick Peterson who’s among the best in the game, this is going to be a difficult task. After all, Cobb was held to three receptions for 15 yards against Peterson and the Cardinals back in Week 16.

With Arizona missing Tyrann Mathieu in this one, finding a way to get Cobb the ball will force double teams to that side of the field.

This would enable the likes of Michael Floyd and John Brown (1,852 combined receiving yards in 2015) to have success against inferior competition.

For the Cardinals, it’s all about continuing what we saw during what was a dominating 13-win regular season.

“David Johnson ran the ball against GB like they weren’t even playing defense. It wasn’t even fair” - @marshallfaulk pic.twitter.com/4ZVn29Hjo8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 11, 2016

Can Carson Palmer continue to push the ball down the field while avoiding the turnover bug? Is Johnson, as a rookie making his first postseason start, prepared to create some balance on offense?

If these two questions are answered in the affirmative, Arizona should win going away. If not, this will be a much closer game than originally anticipated.

The one thing Arizona can’t do here is pretend that Week 16 matters. It doesn’t. This is a completely different game with much broader ramifications.

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers: Staking claim to NFC superiority

The last time Carolina hosted an NFC West team in the playoffs after earning a first-round bye, it didn’t turn out too swimmingly for Cam Newton and Co.

Back in January of 2013, the San Francisco 49ers went into Carolina in the divisional round and handed the Panthers a 23-10 loss.

Interestingly, that game came one week after San Francisco knocked off the Green Bay Packers in similar weather conditions as we saw last week in Minnesota.

None of this amounts to a hill of beans. Rather, it’s just an interesting anecdote.

Common logic here suggests that the Panthers are not as good as their 15-1 record suggests. That same common logic would also lend credence to the idea that Seattle wasn’t as “average” as its 10-6 record. If so, this is going to make for one heck of a game.

There are a couple things to look at as it relates to the game itself, but the bigger picture here is clear.

Can Carolina make a huge statement within the power structure of the NFC? It’s a statement that would tell the rest of the conference that there’s a new group of top dogs — a group that doesn’t include the two-time defending conference champs.

Rightfully so, this game will be billed as Cam Newton vs Russell Wilson. There are, however, a ton of other aspects in this game that we need to take into account.

The biggest question will be how Carolina utilizes Defensive Player of the Year candidate Josh Norman.

Despite playing in the slot at a minimum during the regular season, Ron Rivera and Co. could decide to have Norman follow Doug Baldwin there in this game.

After all, Baldwin himself has broken out big time since moving inside. He has posted 34 receptions for 535 yards and eight touchdowns in the six games he’s been in that role.

On the other side of the ball, Seattle’s biggest issue has been covering tight ends. The Legion of Boom yielded 75 receptions for 873 yards and a 68 percent catch rate to that position on the season.

As one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, Greg Olsen is going to want to take advantage of this.

He had seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in Carolina’s Week 6 win over Seattle, including the game-winning 26-yard touchdown with less than a minute left.

These are going to be the keys within the game. Though, it’s highly likely the quarterback that performs at the higher level here will lead his team to the NFC Championship Game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: Peyton Manning’s last go-around?

This could very well be Manning’s last game in the NFL. I know this has been said multiple times throughout his Hall of Fame-caliber career, but it could really be true this time.

When it wasn’t injury that led to suggestions that Manning might retire, he was still playing at an elite level. The same simply can’t be said right now.

Prior to going down with a plantar fascia injury in Week 10, Manning led all NFL quarterbacks with 17 interceptions. He had also tallied a career low 67.9 passer rating.

Some of this obviously had to do with the injury, but it’s obvious Manning’s skills have deteriorated to the point where it’s questionable whether he can even be a starter-caliber quarterback moving forward.

What we do know is that Manning might have one last opportunity here to earn that elusive second Super Bowl title.

Unlike playoff teams he has led in the past, this Broncos squad isn’t reliant on him putting the ball up 40-plus times and being the primary reason it succeeds.

Instead, it’s all about finding success on the ground on offense and continuing with what has been a dominating defensive performance this season.

The Broncos defense ranked fourth in the NFL in points against, first against the pass and No. 1 overall in total yards allowed.

If Manning is able to move the ball at a reasonably solid clip without turning the ball over, he should be able to do enough to keep the Broncos from going one-and-done. It may sound like a game manager philosophy, but that is where we are at right now.

Then again, there is a scenario in play here that could force Manning to actually keep up with what has the potential to be a high-flying Pittsburgh offense. If so, we can’t really like the Broncos chances in this one.

As it is, we could very well be watching Manning’s final NFL game come this weekend. That’s definitely something to keep an eye on and cherish.

He’s been among the tops at his position for the better part of the past two decades. It would be a shame to seem him go down in embarrassing fashion.