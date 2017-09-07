Top storyline for each Week 1 NFL game

More so for the Chiefs than the defending champs, this has to be considered a statement game. It’s coming in New England on national television. It’s the first real game of the NFL season. And it comes in the midst of questions about Alex Smith’s future as the Chiefs’ starter after rookie Patrick Mahomes impressed during the preseason.

Even as the defending AFC West champions, some are taking the Chiefs for granted. They’re not as hot of a buy as the Oakland Raiders. The likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans might be sexier picks to compete for a conference title with New England.

This makes Thursday’s Week 1 game in New England that much more important for the Chiefs. Can Smith stave off a potential coup at the hands of another young quarterback? Can the Chiefs head into Gillette and hand the Patriots a surprising early-season loss? That’s the biggest storyline for what could be the best Week 1 NFL game.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: The battle for AFC East’s cellar

Based on what the Bills have done recently, it’s safe to say the team is in full-scale tank mode. At the very least, the team should definitely be tanking. On the other hand, we already know the Jets have already done everything possible to make sure they field the most talent-stricken roster in the NFL this year. Needless to say, the defending champion Patriots have already broken two teams in the AFC East.

In what could very well be an early-season battle between two teams vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, there’s really not much else to look at here. Maybe we should be interested in the Bills’ quarterback situation. After struggling during the preseason, is there a chance Tyrod Taylor is benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman? If so, could that come Week 1? The same could be said with the Jets and veteran Josh McCown. He barely played in the preseason, only to be handed the starting job due to the injury to Bryce Petty and absolutely dreadful performance from Christian Hackenberg. Fun times for these two AFC East rivals, indeed.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Immediate test for Blake Bortles

No rest for the weary. Coming off a preseason in which he struggled to retain the starting job in Jacksonville, all eyes are going to be on this former top-five pick. It was so bad for Bortles during the summer that his No. 1 receiver reportedly showed outward frustration with the quarterback during practice. In reality, Bortles has regressed to a level where there’s justifiable questions about whether Chad Henne should start over him this season.

Bortles’ first test comes on the road against a defense we project to rank among the best in the NFL this season. It starts with the return of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. Though, the progression we’ve seen from both Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney also lead us to believe Houston will field the best pass-rushing trio in the NFL. Now heading into what promises to be an electric environment in Houston, Bortles is facing a pretty huge Week 1 test. How he performs will tell us a lot about the Jaguars’ quarterback situation and the ability of this team to contend in 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer’s NFL debut