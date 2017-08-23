Top storyline for each Week 3 NFL preseason game

There are rumors circulating from Philadelphia that Blount is not a lock to make the team’s final 53-man roster. He’s shown up to the tune of 17 rushing yards on nine attempts in two preseason games. The issue here is that Philadelphia as a team struggled running the ball during this span. It’s averaging just 2.5 yards per attempt.

Blount will be given an opportunity to see the ball a whole heck of a lot on Thursday. He could very well play two-plus quarters. And going up against a weak Dolphins run defense, this could be the veteran’s last opportunity to prove his worth to the Eagles.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Unusual quarterback controversy

Following his disastrous performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week, Blake Bortles is no longer guaranteed to be under center when the regular season gets going. In fact, he’s regressed to the point where Jacksonville itself might be smart to move on from Bortles completely.

In the aforementioned game against Tampa, Bortles completed 8-of-13 passes for 65 yards. But in this case, the stats lied. His passes were about as inaccurate as they could get. Jacksonville also racked up 70 total yards in his four drives. Likely given an opportunity to start over Chad Henne here, Thursday’s game will be huge for Bortles’ future with the Jags. Another bad performance, and we could be talking about him getting the RGIII treatment this season.

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions: Can the Lions replace Kerry Hyder?

Detroit will be given a strong test this week against Tom Brady and the defending champ’s No. 1 offense. While Brady will likely play less than most starters in the third week of the preseason, he should still see substantial action. It’s in this that the Lions have to figure out if they have an internal replacement for 2016 sack leader Kerry Hyder, who is lost for the season to injury.

At first glance, it seems former top-five pick and Pro Bowler Ziggy Ansah might be that guy. But he recorded just two sacks in 13 games while dealing with an ankle injury throughout the 2016 campaign. Ansah is also currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to said injury. He won’t play this week. Preseason stats might not matter a whole lot, but Detroit has racked up eight sacks in two games. Will the likes of Cornelius Washington, Jeremiah Valoaga and Alex Barrett step up here? This week will definitely be telling.

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks offensive line woes

George Fant isn’t considered one of the best left tackles in the game. The second-year player started a grand total of 10 games as a rookie last season and was among the worst pass-protecting tackles in the game. But he did provide a certain sense of continuity. Now, with Fant out for the season, Seattle finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

An already weak offensive line will likely have to rely on former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Luke Joeckel to hold down the fort as Russell Wilson’s blindside protector. That’s not an ideal scenario in any way. Rees Odhiambo and potentially even rookie Ethan Pocic will now be given a chance at a starting gig as well. It will most definitely be interesting to see what happens against an elite Chiefs defensive front this week.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Protecting Carson Palmer