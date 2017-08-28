Top takeaway from each Week 3 NFL preseason game

Even after he completed just 6-of-18 passes for 93 yards and an interception on Saturday, the Browns have officially named DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback. Considering Brock Osweiler was the only other real option, this is a move the team had to make.

About as raw and talented as rookie quarterbacks get, Kizer will surely have his ups-and-downs for the Browns this season. He’ll make an elite-level throw like this one play and look the part of a complete rookie the following play. Such is the nature of the beast when we’re talking about a quarterback that played just two seasons of college ball.

For the Browns, it’s all about seeing what they have in the Notre Dame product. Flush with a ton of picks in next year’s draft, it makes sense for them to want to know where they stand here. It will likely lead to another last-place finish, but it’s also part of the longer-term rebuilding project in Cleveland. At the very least, Kizer brings a lot of excitement to the table.

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans: Disastrous injury for Bears’ Cameron Meredith

Just as Mike Glennon was looking the part of an actually starting quarterback for the Bears, the team was dealt a major blow Sunday against Tennessee. No. 1 receiver Cameron Meredith went down with a cringe-worthy knee injury, ultimately finding himself diagnosed with a torn ACL.

As bad as this is for the Bears, we have to feel for Meredith. The third-year former undrafted free agent was coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him break out to the tune of 66 receptions for 888 yards. He was also looking the part of a true go-to guy in the preseason.

With Meredith now lost for the season, Chicago is left relying on two injury-plagued receivers in Kevin White and Victor Cruz. Talk about a potentially disastrous situation for whoever is under center for the duration of the season. Just a bad deal in all.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins: Home team’s offense all out of sorts

It’s becoming readily apparent that Kirk Cousins misses both Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson. He simply doesn’t have the same comfort level with Washington’s receivers right now. It also didn’t help that Jamison Crowder and Terrelle Pryor both dropped easy passes, as the Redskins’ offense stalled early on Sunday.

But for Cousins, it looks like he’s pressing a bit. This horrible interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, is a prime example of that (watch here). You simply can’t throw late and to the outside in that manner in today’s NFL. And it’s a problem Cousins hasn’t had over the past two seasons. Add in a struggling running game, and the Redskins’ offense is a mess heading into the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 49ers dominate early

The team we didn’t expect to dominate on Sunday Night Football did just that early on. San Francisco was clicking on all cylinders in the first half of its game against the Vikings. After just two possessions, the 49ers had 167 total yards of offense and two scores. Veteran Brian Hoyer completed 9-of-9 passes for 152 yards and two scores, including this beautiful strike to Marquise Goodwin (watch here).

Defensively, the 49ers got to Sam Bradford for three sacks in Minnesota’s first two drives. Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster laid some awesome wood throughout the first half. And in reality, the Vikings just looked overmatched.

It’s one half of one preseason game. But for a team that won two games last year, the 49ers will definitely take it. First-year head coach Kyle Shanahan had his team ready to go on national television, and it showed big time early.