Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 1 NFL action

It started out pretty well for San Francisco’s defense, holding the Panthers to one big play and seven points in the first 26-plus minutes of the game. Heck, this young stud of a safety recorded a highlight-reel interception of Cam Newton.

But the 49ers’ defense simply couldn’t hold off Cam and Co. with their offense struggling to do anything of substance. Whether it was the four sacks the team’s offensive line yielded or Brian Hoyer’s first interception in 220-plus pass attempts, it was clear that Kyle Shanahan’s offense is a major work in progress. To make matters more interesting, San Francisco turned the ball over on downs three times in Carolina’s territory. Two of them led directly to field goals for the Panthers in what was ultimately a 20-point win for the road team.

We understand full well that this was Shanahan’s first game as an NFL head coach. It showed. But he needs to do a better job of putting his team in position to be more competitive. That was magnified in the the third quarter with the 49ers going for it on fourth-and-2. Shanahan failed to get the play call in to Hoyer in time, leading directly to a five-yard delay of game penalty and an overreaction from the head coach himself on the sideline. Ultimately, San Francisco settled for a field goal when it could have pulled to within two scores. These are the small things that a talent-stricken team needs to avoid in order to be competitive. It did not happen Sunday.

Ravens defense absolutely dominates

We know that Baltimore isn’t going to run out a top-end offense this season. The season-ending injury to Kenneth Dixon, coupled with the retirements of Dennis Pitta and Steve Smith, made this a reality. With that in mind, the team’s defense needs to dominate this season in order for Baltimore to make the playoffs after a two-year hiatus.

That’s exactly what happened against a suddenly hapless Bengals offense on Sunday. Baltimore’s defense pitched its first shutout since November of 2008, forcing five takeaways and sacking the struggling Andy Dalton five times. All-world pass rusher Terrell Suggs led the way with two sacks. Meanwhile, three members of the Ravens’ secondary recorded interceptions.

This might not be as dominant as the Ray Lewis and Ed Reed defenses of yesteryear, but it has a chance to be among the game’s best in 2017. If so, the Ravens could very well challenge Pittsburgh for the AFC North title this season.

Bears hang tough with defending NFC champs

In what was one of the biggest surprises from the first Sunday of regular season action, the Chicago Bears actually had a chance to defeat the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons at home. Down by six with less than a minute remaining, quarterback Mike Glennon and Co. four plays from Atlanta’s five-yard line, but could not convert for what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

Despite the loss, Chicago showed itself to be much more competitive than most of us thought it would be. Glennon completed a solid 26-of-40 passes without a single interception. Meanwhile, the combination of Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard at running back combined for 179 total yards. It was a much better offensive performance than what we saw from this team during the preseason. And if it weren’t for this one breakdown in coverage on defense, the Bears might have actually pulled off the shocker on Sunday.

As it relates to the Falcons, a win is a win. But this was about as ugly as it get. Matt Ryan shined under center, putting up over 300 yards and completing north of 67 percent of his passes. But the combination of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman put up just 53 yards on 20 rushes. It might have been enough against Chicago, but this team definitely needs to play better if it hopes to repeat as conference champs.

Leonard Fournette dominates for new-look Jaguars

We can definitely talk about the Jaguars’ defense — by dominating performances from Myles Jack, Calais Campbell and Dante Fowler Jr. — that recorded a ridiculous 10 sacks of Texans quarterbacks Sunday. And in reality, that could be the biggest takeaway from the 29-7 win over Houston. Though, we already knew that the Jaguars have a talented young defense. Instead, it’s the way the offense performed in what looked to be a new scheme on Sunday that should be the biggest takeaway here.

The turnover-prone Blake Bortles attempted a total of 21 passes and didn’t throw a single interception. Meanwhile, rookie No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette touched the ball 29 times en route to putting up 124 total yards and his first NFL touchdown.

If the Jaguars can find a way to put up a balanced attack on offense moving forward this season, the team could very well contend for the division title in the AFC South. A 39-to-21 run/pass ratio against the best defense in the NFL is definitely a good initial sign. It’s now all about getting consistency in this aspect moving forward.

Derek Carr proves why he got paid