Travis Kelce hits out at Alex Smith's critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has long been the subject of criticism and doubt, but that feeling is not prevalent in the locker room.

Tight end Travis Kelce showered Smith with praise after the team’s season-opening win at New England, and even made something of a guarantee.

“Love him, man,” Kelce told NBC’s Mike Tirico regarding Smith on Thursday’s pregame, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “Ultimate competitor. The guy has yet to shy away from any competition that I’ve ever seen him in. … Two years ago we went up in New England with everyone banged up. Our offensive line wasn’t even together. And he went in there with full confidence in his ability, trying to lead our team into a victory in a tough situation.

“The guy’s an absolute winner. He’s my quarterback. I’ll take him every single day of the week, no matter what — what game, no matter who we’re playing.”

So what does Kelce say to those who doubt that Smith can be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback?

“I say, just wait this year,” Kelce said. “If he can’t go get it, I’m gonna go get it for him. And that’s for sure.”

Despite drafting Patrick Mahomes as his eventual replacement, the Chiefs have made clear that they are still all-in on Smith. Kelce brings out some bulletin board material to prove it, too.