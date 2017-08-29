Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' massive mustache

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 8/29/17

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures during a game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.  Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting a rather unforgettable mustache these days, which the team shared on Twitter Tuesday.

Just take a look at this beauty.

#PackersCamppic.twitter.com/0pvdzWsCqp

— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017

Here’s an even better look at the massive handlebar in all its glory.

Not surprisingly, Twitter had some fun with Rodgers’ glorious mustache.

Though we’d be remiss if we didn’t also include some reactions that weren’t so favorable.

For what it’s worth, from all of us here at Sportsnaut, viva le stache.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Aaron Rodgers
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing expected to last through Thursday

NFL players have great reactions to Tom Brady Sports Illustrated cover

Cowboys-Texans tickets selling for $25, all proceeds will be donated

UFC offers refund to those who had trouble with Mayweather-McGregor stream

Isaiah Thomas on his hip: 'I am not damaged'

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Justin Verlander trade demand reportedly increasing

Top storylines for college football Week 1

Steelers announce inaugural 27-member class of Hall of Honor

Jones reiterates that there is ‘no evidence’ against Elliott

Browns ‘aggressively’ looking to trade Joe Haden, per report

Brian Kelly: ‘Things will be drastically different’ in 2017

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

MORE STORIES >>
Packers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't ring up a win

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.