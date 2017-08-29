Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' massive mustache

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting a rather unforgettable mustache these days, which the team shared on Twitter Tuesday.
Just take a look at this beauty.
The stache 👨🏻#PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/0pvdzWsCqp— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017
#PackersCamppic.twitter.com/0pvdzWsCqp
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017
Here’s an even better look at the massive handlebar in all its glory.
Hear from @AaronRodgers12 following the final #PackersCamp practice of 2017.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2017
🎥: https://t.co/8VrTshV6FZ pic.twitter.com/Lmq8XDsP7j
Not surprisingly, Twitter had some fun with Rodgers’ glorious mustache.
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 29, 2017
@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/ahpUHsbXFB
— K "Joose" G (@j00se_man) August 29, 2017
— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 29, 2017
— Hyrule (@YaBoyHyrule) August 29, 2017
— RK Sports/Media (@RonKoff) August 29, 2017
The newest cast member – Mr. Rodgers. :€ pic.twitter.com/zpqLALXnQc
— Colin Walsh (@CWALSHMATH) August 29, 2017
Though we’d be remiss if we didn’t also include some reactions that weren’t so favorable.
— Tea to the Wyler (@SKOLCAT) August 29, 2017
— Kristin (@Kris10Moorhouse) August 29, 2017
— Ragrain (@OfficialTrivyte) August 29, 2017
For what it’s worth, from all of us here at Sportsnaut, viva le stache.
