Vance Joseph: Jamaal Charles has made Broncos' final roster

Playing with the team’s first-string offense against the Green Bay Packers, Charles rushed for 27 yards on four carries, adding another 15 yards on two receptions.

“I thought Jamaal was impressive,” Joseph said, per the Denver Post. “I mean, he hadn’t played football in almost a year and a half. To take the contact, to find the open space the way he did, he caught the ball well, his protections were good, so I was impressed with Jamaal. I was hoping he’d look like that tonight, so I was pleased.”

This news comes at an interesting time as it relates to Charles’ previous team, the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reported late Saturday night that Chiefs starting running back Spencer Ware is likely out the entire season after completely tearing his PCL.

If Charles can stay healthy throughout the 2017 season, then he’ll obviously be a boon to Denver’s offense. He and C.J. Anderson will provide quite a nice 1-2 punch for an offense that was lacking a consistent ground game last season. Combined with the team’s dangerous defense, it’s a nice combination that could result in a playoffs appearance after the Broncos missed out on postseason games last year.