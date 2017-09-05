Vance Joseph says Broncos are Trevor Siemian's team

By Darryn Albert | Last updated 9/5/17
Vance Joseph is leaving no doubt about the pecking order of his team as kickoff nears for the 2017 season.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, the Denver Broncos head coach said the team was Trevor Siemian’s, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.
Vance Joseph: "Its Trevor's team. He feels that way, we feel that way. He's going to have a great season for us."
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 4, 2017
The third-year quarterback Siemian had Paxton Lynch on his heels for much of the offseason, and the Broncos also just brought back Brock Osweiler. But Siemian had a respectable 8-6 record as a starter in his age-24 season in 2016, and the team will give him every opportunity to capitalize on that this season.
While there are a few obscure quarterbacks who threw passes for the Denver Broncos, the QBs featured in this quiz were the ‘top passer’ for the team that year, according to the number of yards passing. As a team originating in 1960, the Broncos have only had 20 quarterbacks (with some repeats), though some have been all-time greats. How many of them can you name?
Clue: Years active
0/22
5:00
|
|
