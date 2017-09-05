Vance Joseph says Broncos are Trevor Siemian's team

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 9/5/17

Siemian has the reins of the Broncos once more. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Vance Joseph is leaving no doubt about the pecking order of his team as kickoff nears for the 2017 season.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the Denver Broncos head coach said the team was Trevor Siemian’s, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

The third-year quarterback Siemian had Paxton Lynch on his heels for much of the offseason, and the Broncos also just brought back Brock Osweiler. But Siemian had a respectable 8-6 record as a starter in his age-24 season in 2016, and the team will give him every opportunity to capitalize on that this season.

20 SLIDES
The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season
QUIZ: Name every prominent quarterback in the history of the Denver Broncos
Updated January 4, 2017  |  Total tries: 2638  |  Average Score: 6.7 out of 22  (30%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

While there are a few obscure quarterbacks who threw passes for the Denver Broncos, the QBs featured in this quiz were the ‘top passer’ for the team that year, according to the number of yards passing. As a team originating in 1960, the Broncos have only had 20 quarterbacks (with some repeats), though some have been all-time greats. How many of them can you name?

Clue: Years active

 

Score:
0/22
Time:
5:00
1960-1962
Frank Tripucka
1963
Mickey Slaughter
1964
Jacky Lee
1965
John McCormick
1966
Max Choboian
1967
Steve Tensi
1968
Marlin Briscoe
1969
Steve Tensi
1970
Pete Liske
1971
Steve Ramsey
1972-1974
Charley Johnson
1975-1976
Steve Ramsey
1977-1981
Craig Morton
1982
Steve DeBerg
1983-1998
John Elway
1999-2002
Brian Griese
2003-2006
Jake Plummer
2007-2008
Jay Cutler
2009-2010
Kyle Orton
2011
Tim Tebow
2012-2015
Peyton Manning
2016
Trevor Siemian
Broncos News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Trevor SiemianPaxton Lynch
TEAMS: Denver Broncos
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Georgia Tech sets FBS history in loss to Tennessee

Five reasons why US Men's National Team will qualify for World Cup

Winners and losers from NBA offseason

Lonzo Ball to make TV debut by starring in 'Fuller House' episode

NFL files lawsuit against NFLPA in Ezekiel Elliott case

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Twitter reacts to Tennessee trash can prop

John Wall's filthy crossover sent Lil Duval to the floor in celebrity game

Mark Cuban beefs with CJ McCollum on Twitter over viral video

Trevor Bauer calls out Avisail Garcia after in-game exchange

Vance Joseph says Broncos are Trevor Siemian's team

Blake Bortles no longer Jaguars captain

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

MORE STORIES >>
Broncos News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.