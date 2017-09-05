Victor Cruz a surprising cut for the Chicago Bears

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Jacob Wilson  |  Last updated 9/5/17

The Chicago Bears rounded out the preseason by waiving 21 players and terminating nine. One of the players released by the team was seven year veteran Victor Cruz. Cruz figured to play some meaningful time had he made the roster, but the coaching staff clearly had a different direction in mind.

Perhaps it was the injury Cruz sustained in the Bears last preseason game, one that would send him out for the rest of the half. It didn’t seem like a serious injury as Cruz jogged off the field fairly easily, but even the slightest of setbacks could have been enough to negatively distance Cruz from the rest of the group.

If not for the injury, it would have been interesting to see where Cruz would’ve landed had he been given a fair fight for the roster. Regardless, Cruz is without a job and the Bears are minus a veteran receiver. With the team acquiring Kendall Wright over the offseason, it will be the former Titan tasked with provided a much needed veteran presence.

Chicago settled at five wide receivers in the wake of the cut-down deadline, but claimed another former Titan in Tre McBride to bring that number up to six. Their wide receiver depth chart now look something like this:

  1. Kevin White
  2. Markus Wheaton
  3. Kendall Wright
  4. Deonte Thompson
  5. Josh Bellamy
  6. Tre McBride

The injury to starter Cameron Meredith makes this position one of the weakest on the roster. Cruz would’ve made a nice addition either opposite White or backing up Wright, but the Bears have chosen to put their trust in the recently added Wheaton instead.

This is a dangerous game to play, as both White and Wheaton have struggled to stay healthy over the last few years. White has only played in four games since being drafted in the first round by Chicago, and should not be considered a reliable option on offense. Wheaton has been sidelined by numerous injuries early in his career, and has yet to prove himself as a consistent threat.

Wright should hold down the fort in the slot due to his chemistry with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but there is not much depth behind him. Both Thompson and Bellamy are most notable for their special teams contributions, and McBride has yet to prove himself capable of logging meaningful snaps.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to grasp why the Bears would cut Cruz considering their desperate position. There must be something we on the outside are not seeing, but it is nevertheless urgent that the Bears find someone capable to giving Chicago’s quarterback a fighting chance.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Chicago Bears
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Conor McGregor in legal battle over filing of several trademarks

Georgia Tech sets FBS history in loss to Tennessee

Five reasons why US Men's National Team will qualify for World Cup

Winners and losers from NBA offseason

Lonzo Ball to make TV debut by starring in 'Fuller House' episode

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

NFL files lawsuit against NFLPA in Ezekiel Elliott case

Twitter reacts to Tennessee trash can prop

John Wall's filthy crossover sent Lil Duval to the floor in celebrity game

Mark Cuban beefs with CJ McCollum on Twitter over viral video

Trevor Bauer calls out Avisail Garcia after in-game exchange

Vance Joseph says Broncos are Trevor Siemian's team

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

MORE STORIES >>
Bears News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.