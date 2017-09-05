Victor Cruz a surprising cut for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears rounded out the preseason by waiving 21 players and terminating nine. One of the players released by the team was seven year veteran Victor Cruz. Cruz figured to play some meaningful time had he made the roster, but the coaching staff clearly had a different direction in mind.
Perhaps it was the injury Cruz sustained in the Bears last preseason game, one that would send him out for the rest of the half. It didn’t seem like a serious injury as Cruz jogged off the field fairly easily, but even the slightest of setbacks could have been enough to negatively distance Cruz from the rest of the group.
If not for the injury, it would have been interesting to see where Cruz would’ve landed had he been given a fair fight for the roster. Regardless, Cruz is without a job and the Bears are minus a veteran receiver. With the team acquiring Kendall Wright over the offseason, it will be the former Titan tasked with provided a much needed veteran presence.
Chicago settled at five wide receivers in the wake of the cut-down deadline, but claimed another former Titan in Tre McBride to bring that number up to six. Their wide receiver depth chart now look something like this:
The injury to starter Cameron Meredith makes this position one of the weakest on the roster. Cruz would’ve made a nice addition either opposite White or backing up Wright, but the Bears have chosen to put their trust in the recently added Wheaton instead.
This is a dangerous game to play, as both White and Wheaton have struggled to stay healthy over the last few years. White has only played in four games since being drafted in the first round by Chicago, and should not be considered a reliable option on offense. Wheaton has been sidelined by numerous injuries early in his career, and has yet to prove himself as a consistent threat.
Wright should hold down the fort in the slot due to his chemistry with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but there is not much depth behind him. Both Thompson and Bellamy are most notable for their special teams contributions, and McBride has yet to prove himself capable of logging meaningful snaps.
At the end of the day, it’s hard to grasp why the Bears would cut Cruz considering their desperate position. There must be something we on the outside are not seeing, but it is nevertheless urgent that the Bears find someone capable to giving Chicago’s quarterback a fighting chance.
