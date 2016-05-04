Victor Cruz: ‘I just want to play’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 5/2/17

Cruz is still on the hunt to for a new place to ply the trade. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the weeks tick by, free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz still remains in search of a new job. The New York Giants released him after seven seasons with the team.

On Tuesday following the 2017 NFL Draft, Cruz made this plea to the league.

“I just want to play,” Cruz told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I’m just anxious to get on a team, anxious to play some football and anxious to see where I end up.”

Cruz went as far to give a shout-out to his former Giants head coach and current Jacksonville Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

“Any time you know someone and you know a coach like Coach Coughlin and you know his pedigree and what he’s about, for him to be on another team, you’re always for that opportunity.”

Mr. Coughlin, are you listening?

Cruz returned to the football field in 2016 after missing 10 games in 2014 and the entire 2015 season due to multiple lingering injuries.

Unfortunately, his return was an uneventful one that saw him overshadowed by Odell Beckham Jr. and second-year pass catcher Sterling Shepard. Cruz wound up recording only 39 receptions for 586 yards and just one touchdown.

Perhaps if he was to inherit more of a prominent role, he would be worth the investment should that situation be offered.

All the Super Bowl champion can do is keep an open mind and maintain excellent physical shape if indeed his phone does ring.

We wish him luck in continuing what was once a very promising NFL career.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Tom CoughlinOdell BeckhamVictor Cruz
TEAMS: New York GiantsJacksonville Jaguars
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name the starting lineups of Super Bowl XLII - New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
Updated May 4, 2016  |  Total tries: 1009  |  Average Score: 11.9 out of 48  (25%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The New England Patriots were looking at an undefeated season and the New York Giants were hoping to play spoilers in the final game of the 2007-2008 NFL season. A helmet catch and last minute heartbreak made for one of the most exciting games in Super Bowl history.

Can you name the starting lineups of Super Bowl XLII?

(New York Giants - 17, New England Patriots - 14)

Clue: Team-Position

Score:
0/48
Time:
12:00
NE - QB
Tom Brady
NE - RB
Laurence Maroney
NE - WR
Randy Moss
NE - WR
Wes Welker
NE - TE
Ben Watson
NE - TE
Kyle Brady
NE - LT
Matt Light
NE - LG
Logan Mankins
NE - C
Dan Koppen
NE - RG
Steve Neal
NE - RT
Nick Kaczur
NE - LDE
Ty Warren
NE - NT
Vince Wilfork
NE - RDE
Richard Seymour
NE - OLB
Adalius Thomas
NE - OLB
Mike Vrabel
NE - MLB
Tedy Bruschi
NE - LCB
Asante Samuel
NE - RCB
Ellis Hobbs
NE - FS
James Sanders
NE - SS
Rodney Harrison
NE - DB
Brandon Meriweather
NE - K
Stephen Gostkowski
NE - P
Chris Hanson
NY - QB
Eli Manning
NY - RB
Brandon Jacobs
NY - WR
Amani Toomer
NY - WR
Plaxico Burress
NY - TE
Kevin Boss
NY - TE
Michael Matthews
NY - LT
David Diehl
NY - LG
Rich Seubert
NY - C
Shaun O'Hara
NY - RG
Chris Snee
NY - RT
Kareem McKenzie
NY - LDE
Michael Strahan
NY - DT
Fred Robbins
NY - DT
Barry Cofield
NY - RDE
Osi Umenyiora
NY - SLB
Reggie Torbor
NY - MLB
Antonio Pierce
NY - WLB
Kawika Mitchell
NY - LCB
Aaron Ross
NY - RCB
Corey Webster
NY - FS
Gibril Wilson
NY - SS
James Butler
NY - K
Lawrence Tynes
NY - P
Jeff Feagles
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Cowboys’ Stephen Jones: NFL drug program ‘needs to be heavily scrutinized’

LeBron James upset with Great Lakes Brewing over advertising strategy

Jaguars GM: Drafting Leonard Fournette was ‘win now’ pick

Stephen Curry missed practice Wednesday, still expected to play in Game 2

Report: Marshawn Lynch could make up to $8.9 million with performance bonuses

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Charlie Strong got blasted by a judge for the behavior of his players

Cole Hamels out eight weeks with oblique strain

John Farrell: Rob Manfred put foot down on Red Sox-Orioles fireworks

Report: NFL draft ‘probably headed to Las Vegas’

Luke Walton: Magic Johnson said Lakers will keep first-round pick

NLBPA head: Jackson ‘deliberately trying to shame’ Anthony out

MORE STORIES >>

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

Box Score 5/3: It's grim in Western Conference semis

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'It's time to start officially fearing the Beard' quiz

Familiar RBs who finished their careers in unfamiliar places

Box Score 5/2: Waiting for the Spurs to show up for the second round

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'It's time to start officially fearing the Beard' quiz

Familiar RBs who finished their careers in unfamiliar places

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)