Victor Cruz: ‘I just want to play’

Cruz is still on the hunt to for a new place to ply the trade. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the weeks tick by, free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz still remains in search of a new job. The New York Giants released him after seven seasons with the team.

On Tuesday following the 2017 NFL Draft, Cruz made this plea to the league.

“I just want to play,” Cruz told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I’m just anxious to get on a team, anxious to play some football and anxious to see where I end up.”

Cruz went as far to give a shout-out to his former Giants head coach and current Jacksonville Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

“Any time you know someone and you know a coach like Coach Coughlin and you know his pedigree and what he’s about, for him to be on another team, you’re always for that opportunity.”

Mr. Coughlin, are you listening?

Cruz returned to the football field in 2016 after missing 10 games in 2014 and the entire 2015 season due to multiple lingering injuries.

Unfortunately, his return was an uneventful one that saw him overshadowed by Odell Beckham Jr. and second-year pass catcher Sterling Shepard. Cruz wound up recording only 39 receptions for 586 yards and just one touchdown.

Perhaps if he was to inherit more of a prominent role, he would be worth the investment should that situation be offered.

All the Super Bowl champion can do is keep an open mind and maintain excellent physical shape if indeed his phone does ring.

We wish him luck in continuing what was once a very promising NFL career.