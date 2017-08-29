Vikings, Titans troll Colts over confusing new slogan

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 8/29/17
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday evening unveiled their team slogan for the 2017 NFL season. Not only is the new slogan somewhat odd and slightly confusing, but its resemblance to slogans previously used by the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans prompted the two teams to call out the Colts on social media.
And the slogan, in the form of a hashtag, that inspired all the confusion and sarcasm? Ladies and gentlemen, “#ColtsForged.”
#ColtsForged pic.twitter.com/uZFKcW8kwa
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 28, 2017
Wait. What?
For those individuals out there who cannot make manes or tails out of the arguably nonsensical motto, you’re not alone. The reaction on Twitter has been overwhelmingly negative.
From people pointing out that “#ColtsForged” makes little sense to others using it as a springboard to gripe about the uncertain near-future of Andrew Luck, folks had a field day with the announcement on social media.
As mentioned, both the Titans and Vikings took issue with the forged-themed slogan. And both teams articulated as much by trolling the Colts on Twitter.
#WordOfTheDay “Forged”: copied fraudulently; fake.
Glad we could inspire you. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/KbV9GI427Q
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017
*ahem* pic.twitter.com/9L91WSaaFv
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2017
Double-ouch.
It’s reasonable to suspect the Colts expected a warmer reception to their new slogan. But given the sarcastic and snarky nature that typified the average response, that expectation was comically misguided, to say the least.
Dating back to their 1953 founding in Baltimore, the Indianapolis Colts have had 19 coaches in NFL franchise history (with one repeat). These coaches include one Hall of Fame player and three Hall of Fame coaches. How many of the leaders of the Colts can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/20
5:00
|
|
