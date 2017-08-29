Vikings, Titans troll Colts over confusing new slogan

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 8/29/17

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their slogan for the 2017 season. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday evening unveiled their team slogan for the 2017 NFL season. Not only is the new slogan somewhat odd and slightly confusing, but its resemblance to slogans previously used by the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans prompted the two teams to call out the Colts on social media.

And the slogan, in the form of a hashtag, that inspired all the confusion and sarcasm? Ladies and gentlemen, “#ColtsForged.”

Wait. What?

For those individuals out there who cannot make manes or tails out of the arguably nonsensical motto, you’re not alone. The reaction on Twitter has been overwhelmingly negative.

From people pointing out that “#ColtsForged” makes little sense to others using it as a springboard to gripe about the uncertain near-future of Andrew Luck, folks had a field day with the announcement on social media.

As mentioned, both the Titans and Vikings took issue with the forged-themed slogan. And both teams articulated as much by trolling the Colts on Twitter.

Double-ouch.

It’s reasonable to suspect the Colts expected a warmer reception to their new slogan. But given the sarcastic and snarky nature that typified the average response, that expectation was comically misguided, to say the least.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Indianapolis Colts
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Indianapolis Colts
Posted January 23, 2017  |  Total tries: 416  |  Average Score: 5.8 out of 20  (29%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their 1953 founding in Baltimore, the Indianapolis Colts have had 19 coaches in NFL franchise history (with one repeat). These coaches include one Hall of Fame player and three Hall of Fame coaches. How many of the leaders of the Colts can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/20
Time:
5:00
1953
Keith Molesworth
1954–1962
Weeb Ewbank
1963–1969
Don Shula
1970–1972
Don McCafferty
1972
John Sandusky
1973–1974
Howard Schnellenberger
1974
Joe Thomas
1975–1979
Ted Marchibroda
1980–1981
Mike McCormack
1982–1984
Frank Kush
1984
Hal Hunter
1985–1986
Rod Dowhower
1986–1991
Ron Meyer
1991
Rick Venturi
1992–1995
Ted Marchibroda
1996–1997
Lindy Infante
1998–2001
Jim Mora
2002–2008
Tony Dungy
2009–2011
Jim Caldwell
2012–
Chuck Pagano
