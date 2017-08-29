Vikings, Titans troll Colts over confusing new slogan

Wait. What?

For those individuals out there who cannot make manes or tails out of the arguably nonsensical motto, you’re not alone. The reaction on Twitter has been overwhelmingly negative.

From people pointing out that “#ColtsForged” makes little sense to others using it as a springboard to gripe about the uncertain near-future of Andrew Luck, folks had a field day with the announcement on social media.

As mentioned, both the Titans and Vikings took issue with the forged-themed slogan. And both teams articulated as much by trolling the Colts on Twitter.