Vikings troll Aaron Rodgers with tweet to ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn

The Minnesota Vikings just kicked up their rivalry with the Green Bay Packers another notch.
Actor/comedian Nick Swardson, a Minnesota native, shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday of him in a Vikings hat with his arm around Olivia Munn.
Football is right around the corner. I drafted Olivia. @oliviamunn #SKOL #MN4Life pic.twitter.com/8zO1l8tUCc
— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) August 23, 2017
Munn is the ex-girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Vikings decided to get in on the fun. They commented on the tweet, saying that both Swardson and Munn were always welcome at their games.
There's always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn.
Or should we say, Skolivia? https://t.co/rmXtntFEw1
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2017
So now that Munn is no longer with Rodgers, the Vikings are trying to convert her as a fan? That’s just cruel.
Rodgers and Munn split earlier this year after over two years of dating, reportedly over family issues.
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.