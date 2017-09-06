Von Miller has high praise for Trevor Siemian, compares him to Peyton Manning

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/6/17

No pressure, Trevor. None at all. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos’ quarterback competition is over, with Trevor Siemian having been named the starter going forward. Fans seem to be sold it was the right decision, for the most part, and teammate Von Miller appears to be on board with it.

Miller appeared on PFT Live Wednesday, and he shared some thoughts on Siemian. The Broncos quarterback will be entering his third season in the league, and Miller had plenty of praise for him. He even compared him to Peyton Manning, as it relates to his mindset and approach to the game.

“We’ve been saying it for a long time, we said it last year,” Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. “Him seeing the way it’s done, he just has that Peyton Manning vibe—he kind of looks like Peyton Manning too. It’s great to have that energy from Trevor in the locker room and on the football field. I trust him in everything, our whole organization trusts him. He’s looking 10 times better than he did last year, and he did a lot of great stuff for us last year.”

Siemian threw for 3,401 yards last season, with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Consistency was an issue, as was reading opposing defenses.

This will be a make-or-break year for the Broncos young signal-caller, so we’ll see if he can live up to Miller’s hype.


QUIZ: Name every Denver Broncos starting quarterback since John Elway
Updated January 16, 2017  |  Total tries: 24974  |  Average Score: 4.9 out of 15  (32%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Since John Elway's retirement in 1998, the Denver Broncos have started 15 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name?

Clue: Years active

Score:
0/15
Time:
4:00
1999-2002
Brian Griese
1999
Chris Miller
2000-2001
Gus Frerotte
2002-2003
Steve Beuerlein
2003-2006
Jake Plummer
2003
Danny Kanell
2003
Jarious Jackson
2006-2008
Jay Cutler
2009-2011
Kyle Orton
2009
Chris Simms
2010-2011
Tim Tebow
2012-2015
Peyton Manning
2015
Brock Osweiler
2016
Trevor Siemian
2016
Paxton Lynch
