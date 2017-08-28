Vontaze Burfict facing 5-game suspension for hit against Chiefs

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Gordon Dixon  |  Last updated 8/28/17

Here we are again with the controversial Burfict. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals could be without Vontaze Burfict for five games for his hit during the team’s preseason game against the Chiefs.

During Cincinnati’s second game of the preseason, Burfict delivered a hit to Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman that was determined to be illegal by the NFL. You can see video of the hit below.

As a result, Burfict is facing a five-game suspension, as reported by Adam Schefter.

Schefter also adds Burfict is appealing the decision with the hearing expected to take place next week.

Burfict is no stranger to being suspended. He missed the first three games of last season for his actions during a game against the Steelers during the playoffs for the 2015 season.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Vontaze Burfict
TEAMS: Cincinnati Bengals
