Vontaze Burfict facing 5-game suspension for hit against Chiefs

The Bengals could be without Vontaze Burfict for five games for his hit during the team’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
During Cincinnati’s second game of the preseason, Burfict delivered a hit to Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman that was determined to be illegal by the NFL. You can see video of the hit below.
Burfict pic.twitter.com/kGr0zh6llw
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) August 20, 2017
As a result, Burfict is facing a five-game suspension, as reported by Adam Schefter.
Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict is facing 5-game suspension for an illegal hit against a Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman this month, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2017
Schefter also adds Burfict is appealing the decision with the hearing expected to take place next week.
Bengals' LB Vontaze Burfict is appealing his five-game suspension, per sources. Hearing will be next week.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2017
Burfict is no stranger to being suspended. He missed the first three games of last season for his actions during a game against the Steelers during the playoffs for the 2015 season.
