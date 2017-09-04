Washington Redskins position preview: linebackers

The Washington Redskins have a surplus of quality linebackers and, with the addition of Pro Bowler Zach Brown, the linebacking corp should be a position of strength.

Inside Linebacker

Starting at one of the two middle linebacker spots is Will Compton. Compton is a true success story for the Redskins. Picked up as an undrafted free agent, he worked his way up from the practice squad, to special teams, to a starter. He has improved dramatically in his anticipation, but still has room to grow as a one-on-one open-field tackler. The other middle linebacker spot will be filled by Brown. Acquired in the off-season from the Bills, Brown is a true force on defense. He is especially proficient at forcing turnovers, an element the Skins defense lacked last year. The Redskins are looking for another pro bowl year out of Brown. Mason Foster will also factor in at middle linebacker. He led the team in tackles last year and was charged with only 5 missed tackles.

Outside Linebacker

The outside linebacking corp is anchored by Ryan Kerrigan, who is arguably the Redskins most consistent defensive player. He led the team in sacks last year by far with 11 and was a pro bowl selection. Preston Smith will start at the other outside linebacker spot. He has shown flashes of brilliance in his career but, also is inconsistent. He had 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles last year. The Redskins will look for a breakout year from Smith. Veteran Junior Galette should also get time at outside linebacker. He has not played since 2014 when he had 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. If Galette could recapture some of his old pass-rushing magic, the Redskins linebacking corp could be a serious force.

Outside of Kerrigan and Brown, the Redskins have a lot of high-risk, high-reward players in their linebacking corp. If guys like Smith, Galette, and Compton step up, linebacking has the potential to be a superior component the Redskins’ defense.