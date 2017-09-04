Washington Redskins position preview: linebackers

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Justin Koehn  |  Last updated 9/3/17

The Washington Redskins have a surplus of quality linebackers and, with the addition of Pro Bowler Zach Brown, the linebacking corp should be a position of strength.

Inside Linebacker

Starting at one of the two middle linebacker spots is Will Compton. Compton is a true success story for the Redskins. Picked up as an undrafted free agent, he worked his way up from the practice squad, to special teams, to a starter. He has improved dramatically in his anticipation, but still has room to grow as a one-on-one open-field tackler. The other middle linebacker spot will be filled by Brown. Acquired in the off-season from the Bills, Brown is a true force on defense. He is especially proficient at forcing turnovers, an element the Skins defense lacked last year. The Redskins are looking for another pro bowl year out of Brown. Mason Foster will also factor in at middle linebacker. He led the team in tackles last year and was charged with only 5 missed tackles.

Outside Linebacker

The outside linebacking corp is anchored by Ryan Kerrigan, who is arguably the Redskins most consistent defensive player. He led the team in sacks last year by far with 11 and was a pro bowl selection. Preston Smith will start at the other outside linebacker spot. He has shown flashes of brilliance in his career but, also is inconsistent. He had 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles last year. The Redskins will look for a breakout year from Smith. Veteran Junior Galette should also get time at outside linebacker. He has not played since 2014 when he had 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. If Galette could recapture some of his old pass-rushing magic, the Redskins linebacking corp could be a serious force.

Outside of Kerrigan and Brown, the Redskins have a lot of high-risk, high-reward players in their linebacking corp. If guys like Smith, Galette, and Compton step up, linebacking has the potential to be a superior component the Redskins’ defense.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Washington Redskins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

WATCH: Josh Rosen pulls a Dan Marino to win over Texas A&M

Report: Deondre Francois out for season with knee injury

Javy Baez escapes serious injury after taking knee to head

Danny Ainge opens up about decision to trade Isaiah Thomas

Le’Veon Bell rewards a fan for sticking with him during holdout

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

LaVar Ball: LeBron will come to Lakers to play with Lonzo Ball

Report: Bills surprisingly cut RB Jonathan Williams

Justin Verlander excited for 'chance to win' with Astros

Report: Cowboys taking NFLPA's side in Ezekiel Elliott lawsuit

Report: Bama loses starting LB for season with torn biceps

Redskins place Su'a Cravens on non-football exempt list

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

MORE STORIES >>
Redskins News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.