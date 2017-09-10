Amari Cooper scores insane TD following failed onside kick

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Amari Cooper got his first touchdown of 2017 out of the way quickly. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t ever accuse Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey of being too conservative with his approach. On Sunday, Mularkey called for an onside kick on the team’s first play against the Oakland Raiders.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they did not convert.

And within the matter of two minutes, the Raiders scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

It come in the form of a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Amari Cooper, a connection we promise to see many times over this season.

And it was absolutely brilliant.

Maybe, in this case a conservative approach to open the season might have made more sense. Giving an elite-level Raiders offense a short field might not be a solid game plan here.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

