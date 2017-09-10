Amari Cooper scores insane TD following failed onside kick

Don’t ever accuse Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey of being too conservative with his approach. On Sunday, Mularkey called for an onside kick on the team’s first play against the Oakland Raiders.
Unfortunately for the Titans, they did not convert.
And within the matter of two minutes, the Raiders scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
It come in the form of a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Amari Cooper, a connection we promise to see many times over this season.
And it was absolutely brilliant.
.@AmariCooper9 REFUSES to be stopped!
Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/tafxwxIqd9
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
Maybe, in this case a conservative approach to open the season might have made more sense. Giving an elite-level Raiders offense a short field might not be a solid game plan here.
TEAMS: Oakland Raiders
|
|
Raiders News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.