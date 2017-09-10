Amari Cooper scores insane TD following failed onside kick

Don’t ever accuse Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey of being too conservative with his approach. On Sunday, Mularkey called for an onside kick on the team’s first play against the Oakland Raiders.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they did not convert.

And within the matter of two minutes, the Raiders scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

It come in the form of a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Amari Cooper, a connection we promise to see many times over this season.

And it was absolutely brilliant.