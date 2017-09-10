Blake Bortles patted Allen Robinson on injured knee

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is playing in his fourth season in the league, yet he still has “WTF” moments when we really have no idea what he’s thinking.
Normally it comes in the form of interceptions or errant passes, but he actually limited those in Sunday’s blowout win over the Texans.
This time it happened after Allen Robinson suffered a knee injury on the third play of the game.
Lesión:
Allen Robinson (WR) de los @Jaguars sale lesionado de la rodilla y su regreso es questionable .
— Máximo Avance NFL (@NFL_MA) September 10, 2017
For some reason, though, Bortles went over and slapped his injured knee.
Blake Bortles slapping an injured teammate on his injured knee is peak Blake Bortles pic.twitter.com/kCwSj6a17O
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 10, 2017
That was incredibly stupid, especially since the injury appeared to be serious.
TEAMS: Jacksonville Jaguars
|
|
Jaguars News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.