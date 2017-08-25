WATCH: Dolphins' Jakeem Grant breaks tackles for great touchdown

Jakeem Grant did not catch a single pass as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins last season. He’s defintely hoping to change that as a sophomore in 2017.
Playing with Miami’s backups Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Grant definitely opened the eyes of his coaching staff. The 5-foot-6 receiver from Texas Tech hauled in a relatively short pass from Brandon Doughty, broke two tackles and took it 69 yards for a touchdown.
It was a brilliant play from a man that was known as Mighty Mouse during his days with the Red Raiders.
This kid can FLY!@_TheDreamIsHere leaves defenders in the dust on this TD. 🏃💨#MIAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/Mj1LsicnrI— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2017
It definitely didn’t help the Eagles that defensive backs Rasul Douglas and Terrence Brooks failed to wrap up on the tackle. But we have to give credit to the 165-pound Grant for sticking in there on a pass up the middle and breaking the tackles. He then turned on those jets for the long touchdown.
This came after starting receiver DeVante Parker put on a show earlier in the game.
If the Dolphins get this type of play-making ability from their receivers, it will make Jay Cutler’s transition to South Beach that much easier.
