WATCH: Dolphins' Jakeem Grant breaks tackles for great touchdown

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/24/17

Aug 17, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.  Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Jakeem Grant did not catch a single pass as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins last season. He’s defintely hoping to change that as a sophomore in 2017.

Playing with Miami’s backups Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Grant definitely opened the eyes of his coaching staff. The 5-foot-6 receiver from Texas Tech hauled in a relatively short pass from Brandon Doughty, broke two tackles and took it 69 yards for a touchdown.

It was a brilliant play from a man that was known as Mighty Mouse during his days with the Red Raiders.

It definitely didn’t help the Eagles that defensive backs Rasul Douglas and Terrence Brooks failed to wrap up on the tackle. But we have to give credit to the 165-pound Grant for sticking in there on a pass up the middle and breaking the tackles. He then turned on those jets for the long touchdown.

This came after starting receiver DeVante Parker put on a show earlier in the game.

If the Dolphins get this type of play-making ability from their receivers, it will make Jay Cutler’s transition to South Beach that much easier.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Rasul DouglasJay Cutler
TEAMS: Philadelphia EaglesMiami Dolphins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

WATCH: Jay Cutler hits DeVante Parker on a 72-yard catch and run

Jaguars deny candidates were told they were stuck with Blake Bortles

Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, idea of loyalty in sports

Report: Manu Ginobili re-signs with Spurs for two years

Thomas Davis says he would welcome Colin Kaepernick on Panthers

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Mets reportedly unlikely to bring back Terry Collins after season

WATCH: Major brawl breaks out between Tigers and Yankees

Two Florida football players cited for possession of marijuana

LeSean McCoy assured that the Bills are not trading him

Report: Carmelo Anthony trade talks between Knicks, Rockets are 'dormant'

NFC East preview: Don't sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football Week 1 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

BIG3 Referee Hotline: Calls routed from 1-900-MIX-A-LOT

The 'When the Doctor took the Big Apple by storm' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.