WATCH: Dolphins' Jakeem Grant breaks tackles for great touchdown

Jakeem Grant did not catch a single pass as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins last season. He’s defintely hoping to change that as a sophomore in 2017.

Playing with Miami’s backups Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Grant definitely opened the eyes of his coaching staff. The 5-foot-6 receiver from Texas Tech hauled in a relatively short pass from Brandon Doughty, broke two tackles and took it 69 yards for a touchdown.

It was a brilliant play from a man that was known as Mighty Mouse during his days with the Red Raiders.