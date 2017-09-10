Wentz's first TD of 2017 goes 58 yards to Agholor

Originally posted on The Sports Daily | By Matt Birch | Last updated 9/10/17
Nelson Agholor caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz opened the first Sunday of the 2017 NFL season in a huge way.
Wentz, who is not known for his escapability, looked like Russell Wilson and made the Redskins look silly in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
The Eagles quarterback scrambled to avoid the pressure, and then found Nelson Agholor downfield for a 58-yard touchdown.
Wentz magic, followed by air yards. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Dp30iMeAaF
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017
What a play.
PLAYERS: Nelson Agholor, Carson Wentz
TEAMS: Philadelphia Eagles
TEAMS: Philadelphia Eagles
