WATCH: Cole Beasley catches ball, one-handed, behind his head

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley runs after a catch against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium.  Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley pulled a rabbit out of his hat early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the New York Giants.

The diminutive slot specialist was attempting to haul in a pass by Dak Prescott. It looked like he’d bobble it out of bounds on the play. Instead, Beasley brought in the pass with one hand at the last second and pinned it to his neck behind his head while getting both feet in bounds.

It was just a remarkable display of concentration and skill. This catch helped the Cowboys sustain a drive and keep the clock moving, up 16-3 at the time.

