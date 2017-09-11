WATCH: Cole Beasley catches ball, one-handed, behind his head

Originally posted on Sportsnaut | By Jesse Reed | Last updated 9/10/17
Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley runs after a catch against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley pulled a rabbit out of his hat early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the New York Giants.
The diminutive slot specialist was attempting to haul in a pass by Dak Prescott. It looked like he’d bobble it out of bounds on the play. Instead, Beasley brought in the pass with one hand at the last second and pinned it to his neck behind his head while getting both feet in bounds.
COLE BEASLEY!!! 😱 #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/i4ohlwh7wE— ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) September 11, 2017
It was just a remarkable display of concentration and skill. This catch helped the Cowboys sustain a drive and keep the clock moving, up 16-3 at the time.
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.