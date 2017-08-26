WATCH: Derek Carr hits Amari Cooper for 49-yard touchdown

The Oakland Raiders’ first-team offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
Down 10-6 late in the second quarter, Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr found star receiver Amari Cooper wide open down the left sideline, hitting him in stride for a beautiful 49-yard touchdown.
— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2017
Talk about easy. There was obviously a blown coverage there by Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown, but that doesn’t make the play any less beautiful.
With that completion, Carr brought his game totals to 13-of-17 passing for 144 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown earlier in the game.
