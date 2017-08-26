WATCH: Derek Carr hits Amari Cooper for 49-yard touchdown

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.  Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders’ first-team offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Down 10-6 late in the second quarter, Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr found star receiver Amari Cooper wide open down the left sideline, hitting him in stride for a beautiful 49-yard touchdown.

Talk about easy. There was obviously a blown coverage there by Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown, but that doesn’t make the play any less beautiful.

With that completion, Carr brought his game totals to 13-of-17 passing for 144 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown earlier in the game.

 

PLAYERS: Amari CooperCordarrelle PattersonDerek Carr
TEAMS: Oakland RaidersDallas Cowboys
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Oakland Raiders
Posted January 24, 2017  |  Total tries: 571  |  Average Score: 9.7 out of 21  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Oakland Raiders have had 20 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, one Hall of Fame player and two Super Bowl winners. The team appears to be on a positive trajectory and recently ended a playoff drought after not fielding a contender since its last Super Bowl appearance in 2003. How many of the leaders of the Raiders can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Note: One coach had two stints with the team.

Score:
0/21
Time:
5:00
1960–1961
Eddie Erdelatz
1961–1962
Marty Feldman
1962
Red Conkright
1963–1965
Al Davis
1966–1968
John Rauch
1969–1978
John Madden
1979–1987
Tom Flores
1988–1989
Mike Shanahan
1989–1994
Art Shell
1995–1996
Mike White
1997
Joe Bugel
1998–2001
Jon Gruden
2002–2003
Bill Callahan
2004–2005
Norv Turner
2006
Art Shell
2007–2008
Lane Kiffin
2008–2010
Tom Cable
2011
Hue Jackson
2012–2014
Dennis Allen
2014
Tony Sparano
2015–
Jack Del Rio
