DeShaun Watson throws first NFL TD to DeAndre Hopkins

The drive appeared to be over not once, but twice. It first looked like Houston would have to settle for a field goal when a third-and-long pass from Watson fell incomplete. But a penalty gave the Texans new life. Then, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack intercepted Watson, but that, too, was negated by an illegal hands to the face penalty on Dante Fowler Jr.

Watson replaced the ineffective Tom Savage to start the second half after Houston fell behind 19-0 in the first half.