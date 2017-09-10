DeShone Kizer rushes for first career NFL TD

Originally posted on Sportsnaut | By Jesse Reed | Last updated 9/10/17
DeShone Kizer's first career NFL touchdown came on the ground. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
DeShone Kizer wasn’t successful on his first NFL drive, which ended with a three-and-out that led to a Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown on a blocked punt. However, the Cleveland Browns rookie bounced right back after that early bit of frustration to lead a 12-play, 68-yard drive.
And he finished it off by himself with a one-yard touchdown run.
Welcome to the end zone, @DKizer_14! pic.twitter.com/hyajkdi11N
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2017
Kizer looked darn impressive early on.
