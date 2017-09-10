WATCH: Matthew Stafford throws pick-six to Justin Bethel

The Detroit Lions did not get their season off to a great start. Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six on the game’s opening drive to Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel.
It’s hard to know what really happened on this play. Stafford wasn’t facing immediate pressure and appeared to be confident throwing the ball. But his intended target wasn’t in position to make a play. Instead, Bethel got a running start toward the end zone as he happily picked off the pass to give Arizona an early 7-0 lead.
🚨🚨 PICK-6 ALERT! 🚨🚨@Jbet26 takes Stafford's pass to the HOUSE. #AZvsDET pic.twitter.com/E8SIRWaQqY— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
Making this all the more painful is the fact this mistake was at least likely a 10-point swing, if not 14. The Lions were in scoring range, so the swing in momentum here was huge.
TEAMS: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.