WATCH: Matthew Stafford throws pick-six to Justin Bethel

The Detroit Lions did not get their season off to a great start. Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six on the game’s opening drive to Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel.

It’s hard to know what really happened on this play. Stafford wasn’t facing immediate pressure and appeared to be confident throwing the ball. But his intended target wasn’t in position to make a play. Instead, Bethel got a running start toward the end zone as he happily picked off the pass to give Arizona an early 7-0 lead.