Trumaine Johnson nabs pick-six against Scott Tolzien

Facing a 3rd-and-10, Tolzien dropped back and threw an absolute duck towards T.Y. Hilton. Johnson, though, stepped up, caught the ball, and took it back 39 yards for the score.

If that’s the best Scott Tolzien that he can be, then the Indianapolis Colts are in an awful lot of trouble. With Andrew Luck not even practicing, things are not looking good for Indianapolis.