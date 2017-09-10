Trumaine Johnson nabs pick-six against Scott Tolzien

Originally posted on Sportsnaut | By Michael Dixon | Last updated 9/10/17
Trumaine Johnson took an interception to the house in Week 1. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Tolzien’s first pass of the 2017 NFL season couldn’t have gone much worse for him, or better for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson.
Trumaine Johnson picks off Scott Tolzien and takes it 30 yards to the house! 10-0 LA. pic.twitter.com/SyDJES7UGQ
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2017
Facing a 3rd-and-10, Tolzien dropped back and threw an absolute duck towards T.Y. Hilton. Johnson, though, stepped up, caught the ball, and took it back 39 yards for the score.
If that’s the best Scott Tolzien that he can be, then the Indianapolis Colts are in an awful lot of trouble. With Andrew Luck not even practicing, things are not looking good for Indianapolis.
