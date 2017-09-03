What Cassius Marsh does for the New England Patriots

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Ben Stoller  |  Last updated 9/2/17

Earlier today, the New England Patriots made three trades. The biggest trade was for wideout, Phillip Dorsett. The other two involved a special teamer from the Detroit Lions, Johnson Bademosi, and the last trade of the day was for Cassius Marsh, a defensive end from the Seattle Seahawks. Marsh is a third-year player coming off his third year where he drastically improved from his rookie and second year in the league. This move is another great move by head coach Bill Belichick sense the Patriots are very shallow at the defensive end position.

This move allows the Patriots to keep defensive captain, Dont’a Hightower as an off the edge linebacker, as well as opens up more rotational time for the actual defensive ends. Marsh is a hard-working, high octane, defensive end. He is coming from a top defense at Seattle, to another top defense at New England. Look for Matt Patricia and Belichick to make good use out of Marsh.

Last season, Marsh had three sacks last season, which was a career high. He did not see as many snaps as the main defensive ends for the Seahawks, however that will change now that he is on the Patriots. He is going to be relied upon to “do his job”, something Belichick stresses to every player on the team.

This move is a low risk, high reward, move for the Patriots. Marsh is in the last year of his rookie contract, while still costing the team less than $700,000. If he plays well, it is likely the Patriots could extend his contract before the end of the season, although that is still many weeks away. The Patriots are going to need Marsh to learn the playbook fast, since he will likely be called upon as early as the first game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, in five days.

Now that Marsh is on the roster, the Patriots defensive end position does have some depth, although it will be a talking point throughout the season. Compared to last season, when the Patriots had three defensive ends and a ‘tweener in Rob Ninkovich, the Patriots now have two real defensive ends to go along with a few other defensive linemen that can play most positions on the line. Marsh is going to have to play to his potential, which Patricia will definitely tap. It is just a matter of how long it will take for him to shine.

The Patriots do not like to make mistakes when they trade draft picks for players. They, unfortunately, did that in March when they traded a second-round draft pick for Kony Ealy; that trade failed miserably seeing as he is no longer on the team. Marsh is a different player than Ealy is though. Ealy has proved he was a good defensive end; Marsh still has that chip on his shoulder. He is going to make the Patriots defense stronger because he knows he cannot mess up. He has been given a golden opportunity to play and make an impact for the Patriots. Do not expect him to be a miss like Ealy was.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

