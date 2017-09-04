What Kevin Seymour brings to the Carolina Panthers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Carolina Panthers are sending kick returner Kaelin Clay and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills for corner back Kevon Seymour.
Kaelin Clay signed with the Panthers in April. Before signing with them, he was with the Ravens in 2015 where he played seven games, returned 14 kicks for an average of 24.5 yards and 23 punts for an average of 10.6 yards. He did not make an appearance in any games for the Ravens in 2016 due to injury and was later waived by the team and spent the rest of the season unsigned. In the preseason with the Panthers, Clay made six receptions for 127 yards for an average of 21.2 yards per catch. Clay is a fast receiver who can run vertical routes and fits the Bills needs as most of their receivers aren’t suited for running routes down field.
Kevin Seymour was taken in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern California. Seymour played in 15 games in his rookie season, starting in three of them, with three passes defended and 20 tackles with eight of them on special teams. Seymour will serve as a kind of security for the Panthers. He attempted to get a nickel corner spot with the Bills but was beat out by Leonard Johnson. Captain Munnerlyn is the cornerback who is taking over the nickel spot on the Panthers and they have a rookie, Corn Elder backing him up. However, Elder is battling some injuries and hasn’t participated in any games or practiced since the first game of trading camp.
The Panthers kept six wide receivers and five cornerbacks after their 53-man roster was set. Before the trade, the Panthers were lacking depth with their cornerbacks. James Bradberry, Daryl Worley, and Captain Munnerlyn are their top three guys, but everyone after that is mainly rookies. Kevin Seymour solves that issue a bit, at least until Corn Elder can get practicing again and hopefully make a difference on the field.
One other issue the Panthers still have is safety where they only have three on the roster. They have Kurt Coleman, Mike Adams, and backup Colin Jones. There is talk that the Panthers could make a move at the kicker position to help get some depth at safety. The Panthers are looking to trade either veteran kicker Graham Gano or rookie Harrison Butker. Graham Gano being traded would save the team $3.25 million in cap space. In the preseason, Gano was five-for-five kicking extra points and made three-for-five field goals while Butker was four-for-four in extra point attempts and made both 51 and 46 yard field goals.
After cut day, the Panthers secondary is something to keep an eye on and if they get plagued by injuries early on, then the defense could have a very tough year.
TEAMS: Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.