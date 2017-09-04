What Kevin Seymour brings to the Carolina Panthers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Carolina Panthers are sending kick returner Kaelin Clay and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills for corner back Kevon Seymour.

Kaelin Clay signed with the Panthers in April. Before signing with them, he was with the Ravens in 2015 where he played seven games, returned 14 kicks for an average of 24.5 yards and 23 punts for an average of 10.6 yards. He did not make an appearance in any games for the Ravens in 2016 due to injury and was later waived by the team and spent the rest of the season unsigned. In the preseason with the Panthers, Clay made six receptions for 127 yards for an average of 21.2 yards per catch. Clay is a fast receiver who can run vertical routes and fits the Bills needs as most of their receivers aren’t suited for running routes down field.

Kevin Seymour was taken in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Southern California. Seymour played in 15 games in his rookie season, starting in three of them, with three passes defended and 20 tackles with eight of them on special teams. Seymour will serve as a kind of security for the Panthers. He attempted to get a nickel corner spot with the Bills but was beat out by Leonard Johnson. Captain Munnerlyn is the cornerback who is taking over the nickel spot on the Panthers and they have a rookie, Corn Elder backing him up. However, Elder is battling some injuries and hasn’t participated in any games or practiced since the first game of trading camp.