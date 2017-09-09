What to expect when the Buffalo Bills take the field tomorrow

Questions about quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s availability were answered this week when he was cleared to play after suffering a concussion in the preseason. Expect Taylor to have a solid outing, escaping the pocket when plays break down to both run as well as find open receivers for big gains. His partner in the backfield, LeSean McCoy, will get a lot of touches and should rush for over 100+ yards with relative ease against a short-handed Jets front seven. An experienced Bills offensive line will provide Taylor and McCoy with plenty of time and opportunity.

Other Bills players who will likely play well include impressive rookie receiver Zay Jones, defensive tackles Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams, and linebackers Lorenzo Alexander and Preston Brown. It will be interesting to see how rookie corner Tre’Davious White performs along with defensive end Shaq Lawson who enters his second season after a knee injury hampered much of his 2016 campaign.

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown gets the nod for the Jets this week but with two young and eager quarterbacks behind him in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, a few poor decisions and he could find himself benched. Expect running backs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell to have a tough time finding openings against a formidable Buffalo front seven.

New York appears to be in the midst of a rebuild and after all of the moves Buffalo has made this offseason, for them to be as heavily favored as they are is telling of the Jets team that will step onto the field tomorrow. The Bills will lay a beat down on the lesser Jets and for the time being, although likely short-lived, claim sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

For the past 3-4 years Buffalo has seemingly been on the cusp of finally ending their playoff drought, maybe a convincing week one win will allow this team to settle in and surprise a lot of people in 2017. If not, and Buffalo looks like they won’t make the playoffs, then there is no point to finishing in the middle of the pack like they’ve done for so many years. In the 17 seasons since the Bills were last in the postseason they’ve posted a 112-160 record and a consistently mediocre average winning percentage of .412, all of which doesn’t allow them to select players at the top of each draft. Either make the playoffs or go all in on the rebuild, Bills fans have waited long enough.