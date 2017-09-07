What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

Typically, in the month leading up to the start of the NFL regular season, the type of roster move made by NFL teams is either trimming through cuts to the final 53-man mark or perhaps snagging a player through waivers who was jettisoned in a similar move by another franchise.

2017 was quite different. There was a flurry of trades to the extent that, some days, one could be forgiven thinking it felt like day one or two of the NFL Draft. Thirty trades went down between the first day of August and the start of this week, more than double the average of the previous nine years and the most of any single year in that span.

With a sample set like that, there’s little chance of knowing whether it’s a statistical aberration or something significant. Just the perception of an outlier prompts theories aplenty from analysts.

There was an abundance of new general managers installed over the last few months, ready to make a splash they would otherwise be unable to make until next offseason. New Buffalo GM Brandon Beane in particular has lent credence to that viewpoint, doing away with Sammy Watkins, Reggie Ragland and Cardale Jones — players on deep discounts.