What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

By Mike Tunison  |  Last updated 9/7/17

The Rams pulled off a trade with the Bills to nab receiver Sammy Watkins. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Typically, in the month leading up to the start of the NFL regular season, the type of roster move made by NFL teams is either trimming through cuts to the final 53-man mark or perhaps snagging a player through waivers who was jettisoned in a similar move by another franchise.

2017 was quite different. There was a flurry of trades to the extent that, some days, one could be forgiven thinking it felt like day one or two of the NFL Draft. Thirty trades went down between the first day of August and the start of this week, more than double the average of the previous nine years and the most of any single year in that span.

With a sample set like that, there’s little chance of knowing whether it’s a statistical aberration or something significant. Just the perception of an outlier prompts theories aplenty from analysts.

There was an abundance of new general managers installed over the last few months, ready to make a splash they would otherwise be unable to make until next offseason. New Buffalo GM Brandon Beane in particular has lent credence to that viewpoint, doing away with Sammy Watkins, Reggie Ragland and Cardale Jones — players on deep discounts.


The Jets traded Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t just middling teams that have been active. Several teams already expected to contend made sweeping moves. The Seahawks picked up four players, including Sheldon Richardson, along with four picks. The Patriots made five trades, the most important of which involving getting receiver Phillip Dorsett from the Colts in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Pats needed receiving help after losing starter Julian Edelman for the season to injury.

Perhaps the team that signaled the most with last-minute moves was Pittsburgh, a team not often active in trades, indicating it’s this year or bust with its championship hopes. That strategy makes sense given that Ben Roethlisberger has repeatedly indicated his willingness to retire, both at the end of last season and at the start of training camp.

The Steelers picked up tight end Vance McDonald from San Francisco and safety J.J. Wilcox from Tampa Bay.

Throwing big money at cornerback Joe Haden to start immediately after he was cut by the Browns wasn’t a trade, but it felt like it was part of one given that the Steelers the same week sent receiver Sammie Coates to Cleveland for a late-round pick. The return of Martavis Bryant and the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster in the draft and veteran Justin Hunter in free agency meant an even more limited role for Coates in the Pittsburgh offense in 2017. His issues with drops and injuries made him a strong possibility to be cut anyway.

That 2018 sixth-round pick the Steelers received in the Coates deal was the same one they sent to the Browns almost exactly a year ago in a flier trade for cornerback Justin Gilbert just before the start of the regular season. If Pittsburgh hasn’t been able to fully fix its secondary organically, the team has been more than willing to patch the holes with Cleveland castoffs.


The Steelers traded Sammie Coates to the Browns. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Even with all that, head coach Mike Tomlin brushed off any signal of urgency from the moves. Tomlin told the AP the moves were indicative of changes “globally” among NFL teams.

“It’s a normal procedure for us,” Tomlin said. “We’re always trying to get better this time of year. Always open to signing guys capable of helping us.”
Even if Tomlin is trying to downplay what is clearly a significant year for the Steelers, he has a point about the change in tactic.

This spring, the NFL eliminated the 75-man roster cut down, which took place between the third and fourth preseason games, meaning that teams would go immediately from 90 players to 53 before the start of the regular season rather than a more gradual process.

That means more players hitting the market at once, providing a frenzy of potential changes available across the league, though it doesn’t entirely explain the glut of trades. After all, if teams know a player is about to hit the market, there’s little use in trading for him other than bypassing another team that might be interested. All that really says is that some teams are willing to take chances with late-round picks just to get a marginal player they want now.

Only three of the 26 draft picks dealt over the past month were outside the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. It’s possible that GMs increasingly see these late picks as less valuable assets compared to a veteran who could help the team right away. It’s possible the more dramatic preseason cut down creates more chaos, thereby putting more pressure on GMs to deal picks to solidify rosters. It’ll be a few more years before we can say anything for sure. In the meantime, it did make the preseason marginally more exciting, and that's always appreciated.

Mike Tunison is a freelance writer based in Alexandria, Va. and the former editor of Kissing Suzy Kolber. You can follow him at @xmasape on Twitter.

PLAYERS: Sammie Coates, J.J. Wilcox, Vance McDonald, Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Dorsett, Sheldon Richardson, Cardale Jones, Reggie Ragland, Sammy Watkins
TEAMS: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills
QUIZ: Name every wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2000
Updated May 1, 2017  |  Total tries: 3346  |  Average Score: 26.5 out of 73  (36%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Can you name every wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2000?

Clue: Year-Team-Pick

Score:
0/73
Time:
15:00
2000-CIN-4
Peter Warrick
2000-PIT-8
Plaxico Burress
2000-BAL-10
Travis Taylor
2000-KC-21
Sylvester Morris
2000-JAX-29
R. Jay Soward
2001-CHI-8
David Terrell
2001-SEA-9
Koren Robinson
2001-WAS-15
Rod Gardner
2001-NYJ-16
Santana Moss
2001-PHI-25
Freddie Mitchell
2001-IND-30
Reggie Wayne
2002-NO-13
Donte Stallworth
2002-DEN-19
Ashley Lelie
2002-GB-20
Javon Walker
2003-DET-2
Charles Rogers
2003-HOU-3
Andre Johnson
2003-ARI-17
Bryant Johnson
2004-ARI-3
Larry Fitzgerald
2004-DET-7
Roy Williams
2004-JAX-9
Reggie Williams
2004-BUF-13
Lee Evans
2004-TB-15
Michael Clayton
2004-ATL-29
Michael Jenkins
2004-SF-31
Rashaun Woods
2005-CLE-3
Braylon Edwards
2005-MIN-7
Troy Williamson
2005-DET-10
Mike Williams
2005-JAX-21
Matt Jones
2005-BAL-22
Mark Clayton
2005-ATL-27
Roddy White
2006-PIT-25
Santonio Holmes
2007-DET-2
Calvin Johnson
2007-MIA-9
Ted Ginn Jr.
2007-KC-23
Dwayne Bowe
2007-NO-27
Robert Meachem
2007-SD-30
Craig Davis
2007-IND-32
Anthony Gonzalez
2009-OAK-7
Darrius Heyward-Bey
2009-SF-10
Michael Crabtree
2009-PHI-19
Jeremy Maclin
2009-MIN-22
Percy Harvin
2009-NYG-29
Hakeem Nicks
2009-TEN-30
Kenny Britt
2010-DEN-22
Demaryius Thomas
2010-DAL-24
Dez Bryant
2011-CIN-4
A.J. Green
2011-ATL-6
Julio Jones
2011-KC-26
Jonathan Baldwin
2012-JAX-5
Justin Blackmon
2012-ARI-13
Michael Floyd
2012-TEN-20
Kendall Wright
2012-SF-30
A.J. Jenkins
2013-STL-8
Tavon Austin
2013-HOU-27
DeAndre Hopkins
2013-MIN-29
Cordarrelle Patterson
2014-BUF-4
Sammy Watkins
2014-TB-7
Mike Evans
2014-NYG-12
Odell Beckham, Jr.
2014-NO-20
Brandin Cooks
2014-CAR-28
Kelvin Benjamin
2015-OAK-4
Amari Cooper
2015-CHI-7
Kevin White
2015-MIA-14
DeVante Parker
2015-PHI-20
Nelson Agholor
2015-BAL-24
Breshad Perriman
2015-IND-29
Phillip Dorsett
2016-CLE-15
Corey Coleman
2016-HOU-21
Will Fuller
2016-WAS-22
Josh Doctson
2016-MIN-23
Laquon Treadwell
2017-TEN-5
Corey Davis
2017-LAC-7
Mike Williams
2017-CIN-9
John Ross
