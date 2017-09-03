Where the Los Angeles Chargers stand after the 2017 preseason

Do the Chargers really stand a chance in Los Angeles?
From San Diego to Los Angeles, the Chargers have so far stayed the course and proved themselves to be the same old losing team. The 2017 preseason was their first and most significant opportunity to show the people of L.A. and the world what they are capable of. However, in the face of all the eyes and spotlights that have been on them, they ended the preseason with a record of 1-3.
So far, the Chargers have not made it easy to believe they will be anything more than mediocre this season. Four games and only one win. Yes, a win is a win, but beating the Rams does nothing to boost the respectability of the Chargers franchise.
It was an important win for the Chargers in regards to beating their in-town rivals, but this victory is rather unremarkable in the grand scheme of things. The Rams are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, so gloating about beating them is like a professional body builder boasting about being able to bench press more than a jockey.
If their 2017 preseason stats are any reflection of how they will perform throughout the regular season, their ship is already sunken. The second and third team players have been an utter disappointment, turnovers continue to plague their game play, and their only saving grace is Philip Rivers, a 35-year-old quarterback who is one devastating hit away from being seriously injured and sidelined.
It is as if the Chargers do not yet realize the sports metropolis they have entered into. For the Chargers to warrant any ounce of relevancy, they have to know that their little rivalry with the Rams is just the tip of the iceberg.
Amongst all the other professional sports teams and college teams, it is not difficult to become forgettable; especially for the Chargers being that they have not had any positive hype surrounding their franchise. For the past four seasons, they have not even made it to the playoffs. If the Chargers really are serious about fighting for L.A. and gaining a fanbase of Angelenos that actually choose to support them for reasons other than city affiliation, they are going to have to become a team that is worth peoples time.
As of now, the Los Angeles Chargers still have a lot to prove. Aspirations for making it to the super bowl or even the playoffs are not even on the table. The Chargers primary focus should at least be having more wins than losses this season. They stand absolutely no chance being successful to any extent if they do not make winning more of a common event rather than a rare occurrence.
There is no denying that the Chargers preseason was uninspiring and disappointing. Football fans have no other choice but to go into the season expecting nothing more than the Chargers have shown thus far. Those who are rooting for the Chargers may have to just hope for the best and expect the worst.
TEAMS: Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
Chargers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.