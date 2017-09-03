Where the Los Angeles Chargers stand after the 2017 preseason

If their 2017 preseason stats are any reflection of how they will perform throughout the regular season, their ship is already sunken. The second and third team players have been an utter disappointment, turnovers continue to plague their game play, and their only saving grace is Philip Rivers, a 35-year-old quarterback who is one devastating hit away from being seriously injured and sidelined.

It is as if the Chargers do not yet realize the sports metropolis they have entered into. For the Chargers to warrant any ounce of relevancy, they have to know that their little rivalry with the Rams is just the tip of the iceberg.

Amongst all the other professional sports teams and college teams, it is not difficult to become forgettable; especially for the Chargers being that they have not had any positive hype surrounding their franchise. For the past four seasons, they have not even made it to the playoffs. If the Chargers really are serious about fighting for L.A. and gaining a fanbase of Angelenos that actually choose to support them for reasons other than city affiliation, they are going to have to become a team that is worth peoples time.

As of now, the Los Angeles Chargers still have a lot to prove. Aspirations for making it to the super bowl or even the playoffs are not even on the table. The Chargers primary focus should at least be having more wins than losses this season. They stand absolutely no chance being successful to any extent if they do not make winning more of a common event rather than a rare occurrence.

There is no denying that the Chargers preseason was uninspiring and disappointing. Football fans have no other choice but to go into the season expecting nothing more than the Chargers have shown thus far. Those who are rooting for the Chargers may have to just hope for the best and expect the worst.