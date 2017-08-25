Who are the Philadelphia Eagles most important players?

Even with the acquisition of Ronald Darby, Malcolm Jenkins is the best player in the secondary. The heart and soul, and proven leader of the secondary, a lot rides on Jenkins shoulders this year. Jenkins is versatile enough to play a deep safety position, come up in the slot and play nickel corner, or step into the box and act as an extra linebacker. His versatility is the key to the success of the defense.

Jenkins, when playing as a deep safety is a ball hawking, hard hitting safety, and is easily the best safety Philadelphia has had since Brian Dawkins left. Jim Schwartz will likely utilize Jenkins in the slot at nickel corner on obvious passing downs, especially with the signing of Corey Graham from Buffalo. Jenkins ability to step into the box and play as an extra linebacker will help the run defense this year.

Defensive End Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham is the best player on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a bold statement with a roster that consists of Fletcher Cox, Alshon Jeffery, and Jordan Hicks. Graham can do everything out of a defensive end, he can speed rush, bull rush, and can play the run. He has good get off, and powerful legs that allow him to push tackles back into the quarterback’s lap. When tackles anchor down and prepare for his strength, he has enough hip flexibility to bend around the tackle and speed rush. In run defense Graham has the ability to string the running back out to the sideline and allowing his teammates to make tackles.

Left Tackle Jason Peters

Jason Peters has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for years now, and in order for the Eagles offense to succeed Peters has to be an anchor on the left side. He is one of the highest paid players on the roster to help protect the blindside. The cleaner the pocket for Wentz, the more likely he will be to find his new targets.

Not only will Peters be important in pass protection, but also the run game. So far the Eagles run game has been pretty disappointing in the preseason and one side of the offensive line needs to step up and lead the charge. Expect that to be the left side, as Peters is not only a phenomenal player, but also a smart veteran to lead in the locker room.

Quarterback Carson Wentz

It is simple as Carson Wentz is the most important Eagle. The Eagles go as far as Carson Wentz can take them. In this day and age, the NFL is a quarterback driven league, and Wentz finally has some tools around him to succeed. Long gone are the days where we could blame the talent around Wentz, now it is on him. He took the time to refine his throwing motion over the summer, and it has paid off in more accurate passes this preseason.

The future of the Philadelphia Eagles relies on the development of Wentz. If he is able to take a step forward so will the Eagles, but if he takes a Blake Bortlesesque regression than so will the team. This is a key year for Wentz and the Eagles, because if he can make strides, the energy around Philadelphia will be similar to Derek Carr in Oakland. But if he doesn’t improve the Eagles may be getting concerned with his future.