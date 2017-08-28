Who should be the Dallas Cowboysâ€™ backup quarterback?

Just over a year ago in August of 2016, Cowboys backup quarterback Kellen Moore suffered a broken ankle during practice that sidelined him for the entire season. Times were very different then as Moore’s injury proposed a big problem for the Cowboys – who would back up Tony Romo?

Little did anyone know that Romo would soon go down himself and needed a couple months to recover, and then the organization looked to their young fourth round draft pick from Mississippi State, Dak Prescott. The rest is history and it’s a story that Cowboys fans are fortunate to tell, but imagine one of Kellen Moore’s teammates didn’t happen to fall on his ankle and he never got hurt.

So in this parallel universe as soon as Romo goes down, Kellen Moore immediately becomes the guy. How would he have fared if he was given the reigns to the offense? I’m sure he would have gotten the job done – he’s proven to be a capable quarterback who understands Dallas’ offense. However, you’d have to assume that he does not flourish like Prescott did this season, and then as soon as Romo healed up he’d step right back into the starting role.

Comparing this little scenario to what actually transpired can definitely make you think. Romo would no longer be in the booth commenting on games, he’d be on the field leading the Cowboys himself. While I could go on for days about hypotheticals, lets get back to Kellen Moore in the present day.

Going into the season Moore was slotted to be the backup quarterback for Prescott. The Cowboys were confident with Moore readily available if anything (God forbid) happened to Dak. However, this preseason has showcased a competition between Kellen Moore and undrafted free agent Cooper Rush.

Moore originally took all the reps with the second team while Rush was going with the third stringers. However, because of Moore’s subpar play coupled with Rush’s ability to rise to the occasion – Cooper Rush is making a STRONG push to earn that backup spot. And in last night’s preseason game, he continued his string of strong perfomances.

Rush got the opportunity with the second team first, but struggled initially. Two stalled drives and then lost a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown, not the ideal start to the night when you’re in a compeition. However, what he did after was exactly what you want to see out of a young quarterback – the ability to bounce back.

After his slow start, Rush drove the Boys down the field for 2 seperarte touchdown drives, finishing the night with some great numbers, 12/13 for 115 yards and two TDs. Kellen Moore went 2/4 for 10 yards.

The conversation about Rush being the backup quarterback is becoming serious, and Jerry Jones said he is still deciding on the issue. When you take a look at the stats, its hard not to lean one direction: