Who will be the heir for the Arizona Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals recently signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year deal worth $900,000. This signing not only brings depth to the position, but a competition as well…for the back-up job, and possibly the future of the franchise. As for this season, Carson Palmer is without a doubt the starting quarterback, but if he were to go down, who would get the call?

Drew Stanton: Stanton has been with the team since the 2013 season and has been under the same head coach during the tenure. The biggest advantage he has over Gabbert is he knows the offense inside and out, which greatly serves the case for being the immediate back-up. Not to mention that Stanton has some serious dance moves that he brings to the sidelines week in week out which helps boost the morale the team strangely could use. What causes concern with Stanton is his experience because he has only played in 31 games and started 12 of them. He is also at the age of 33, which can be a serious knock on his chances, however, because he has not taken the physical toll other quarterbacks in the league have by that age, Stanton’s true age may not apply to the situation.

Blaine Gabbert: Gabbert was picked in the 2011 NFL draft at tenth overall in the same quarterback class of Cam Newton, Jake Locker, and Christian Ponder, where the first two names went before him. Bruce Arians was fond of Gabbert leading up to the draft, and now six years later he is reunited with him. Gabbert has had virtually no success in his NFL career, but as a guy who has had six different offensive coordinators in his NFL tenure, continuity is exactly what he needs to thrive. The quarterback whisperer Arians will be able to mold him into the future of the franchise if he believes that Gabbert has what it takes, and who am I to argue with BA. He has played in 43 games thus far, and 40 of those he started giving him some real game time experience, plus it doesn’t hurt when you’re only 27 years old.

Personally, for this season, the number two spot on the depth chart belongs to Drew Stanton as his knowledge of the offense is invaluable at this point. However, for the potential franchise quarterback argument, Blaine Gabbert has my vote, and it is absolutely terrifying for me to admit it, but it’s true. Mainly because I believe in Bruce Arians and his staff to provide the direction and the foundation he would ultimately need. Frankly, Gabbert has never truly had a chance to showcase what he can do as he has been limited by multiple internal and external influences, and his signing to the Arizona Cardinals provides a much needed new beginning.