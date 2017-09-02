Why an improved O-Line is most important for the Vikings

Sure, statistics can be deceiving—particularly when they’re cherry picked and taken out of context—and we’ve all been warned that some numbers can, and do indeed, lie.

Except when they aren’t—and don’t.

We’re aiming for the latter, of course, here as we’ve pored over the ever-growing volume of statistics, data and metrics from the 2016 NFL season, honed in on a few subsets of intriguing and telling numbers and are now taking the tales told by those facts and figures and re-positioning them going forward into NFL 2017.

In short, it’s a long and winded way of saying we’re about to delve into the top preseason statistical storylines which will go a long way in determining the champions of each of the NFL’s eight divisions.

We started with the Patriots out in the AFC East. Then our random-number generator gave us the NFC South. Then we were forced to turn our focus towards the Cowboys in the East. The Cardinals and Seahawks were next in the NFC West. Rounding out the NFC, we’re looking closely at the Vikings in the North.

Sound like fun? Here goes…

It’s easy to forget that the 2016 Vikings roared out to a 5-0 start and looked to be every bit the up-and-coming NFC Super Bowl contender they were projected to be last summer.

Then came a Week 7 date in Philly where a middling Eagles defense hit quarterback Sam Bradford 17 times—including six sacks—limited Minnesota to 93 rushing yards on 27 carries and forced four turnovers in handing the bruised and battered visitors their first loss.

Starting there, the Vikings dropped eight of their final 11 games to finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

The team’s final 2016 stat log revealed a top-six defense in both points and yards allowed. But, they also contained some brutal offensive numbers. This would include a dead-last league rankings in rushing yards per game (75.3), rushing yards per attempt (3.17), rushing first downs (66) and percent of rushes resulting in a first down (17.4). Plus, bottom-10 finishes in sacks allowed (38), sacked percentage (6.1) and QB hits surrendered (104).

They all were glaring symptoms of the worst offensive line in the league. Things started ominously with the semi-surprise training-camp eve retirement of right tackle Phil Loadholt. Then they went downhill from there with season-ending and/or lingering injuries hampering five other key Minny O-linemen.

To address their disastrous situation, the Vikings signed free-agent tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. They also used a third-round pick on center/guard Pat Elflein.

If the Vikings can get even middle-of-the-pack offensive-line play, it will be a massive improvement. It would even likely bump the Purple back into NFC Championship contention—just one year later than expected.