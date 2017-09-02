Why the New York Jets were right to make the Sheldon Richardson trade

The defensive tackle will fit in well with Seattle’s vaunted defense. The Seahawks are at their best when creating pressure at the line of scrimmage that hurries quarterbacks and disrupts opposing offenses. Richardson’s talent in those areas is undeniable. He rose to stardom in 2014 when he amassed an impressive 8 sacks, along with 66 combined tackles, making the Pro Bowl team. The 26-year-old will certainly bring a boost to Seattle’s front line, and has the potential to be a major game-changer.

Of course, the problem with Richardson has always been off the field, especially since those outside issues have affected his on-field performance. In 2015, he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The situation spiraled and worsened; only a couple of weeks after the suspension, he was charged with resisting arrest and several other traffic violations, driving an astounding 143 miles per hour in an attempt to escape police. He avoided time in jail but was fined, placed on probation, and forced to do community service.

Richardson began to have a negative influence inside the locker room as well. Last season’s feud with wide receiver Brandon Marshall tore the Jets apart and forced teammates to take sides. Coach Todd Bowles was furious after Richardson attacked Marshall again in an interview early in training camp. That may have been the last straw.

At the end of the day, Richardson had to go. The Jets are engaged in a complete rebuilding process, and part of that process is the creation of the right kind of team chemistry. Richardson’s talent no longer made up for his antics. It is a worthy gamble for the playoff-bound Seahawks to take, but for a young Jets team, Richardson was not worth the headache. Letting him go allows for other, more positively-minded players to take control of the locker room.

Incoming Jermaine Kearse will have a big role on the Jets. After the loss of Quincy Enunwa, New York was desperate for any NFL-level wide receiver. Kearse has enjoyed several solid seasons as a member of the Seahawks, most notably a career-high 685 yards and five touchdowns in 2015. He also has made some spectacular plays, none more so than a rolling, tipped-ball grab toward the end of the 2015 Super Bowl (though he obviously would be overshadowed only seconds later).

While Kearse is nothing special, he is an average NFL receiver who will be New York’s lead wideout. He should see an increase in his statistics as well, with more balls coming his way.

The crown jewel of the trade, however, is Seattle’s second-rounder. As the Richardson trade discussions began to break, Jets fans hoped for a fourth-round pick in exchange, so this pick, clearly, is a far better asset than expected. New York’s General Manager Mike Maccagnan continues to hoard draft selections, a strategy the organization should have employed long ago. There is no place in the NFL for mediocrity; a team needs to either contend or tank. The Jets hung around for several seasons in the middle with no playoff appearances to show for it. Now, however, with a plan in motion, fans can be more confident in the team, looking at the road ahead.