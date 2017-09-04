Will the Packers Be Ok With 2 QBâ€™s?

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Chris Newhouse  |  Last updated 9/3/17

With teams around the league finalizing their 53-man rosters one noticeable decision was for Green Bay to roll with two quarterbacks this season. This is a bit of a surprise because last season the team went with three quarterbacks for the majority of the season. During final cuts Green Bay released last year’s third stringer Joe Callahan. The team subsequently signed Callahan to the practice squad so assuming he isn’t signed by another team, he should be the first choice should the Packers need a third quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers’ health hasn’t been a huge problem for Green Bay in the past save for 2013 when he fractured his left clavicle. That season the Packers went through a few different quarterbacks before the team eventually rallied around a re-signed Matt Flynn to lead the team until Rodgers’ return. Assuming Rodgers stays healthy, carrying a third quarterback would be less important than having that roster spot for a different position. The Packers’ front office clearly believes in Rodgers’ ability to stay healthy and the O-Line’s ability to keep him healthy, which should be an encouraging sign for Packers fans. At the very least if Rodgers gets hurt the Packers have a capable backup in Brett Hundley, and a guy who knows the system well on the practice squad in Callahan. If something were to happen to those two, Matt Flynn may only be a phone call away.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Aaron Rodgers
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers
