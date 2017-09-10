Will the San Francisco 49ers show improvement this season?

After a dreadful season last year, ending with fourteen losses and only two wins, the San Francisco 49ers are in a prime position to demonstrate some growth.

While the 49ers were able to secure two wins under their belt, both were against the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Rams ended the season with a better record than the 49ers, the Rams are still not a team that is considered impressive to beat. So ultimately, it is kind of pathetic that the Rams are the only team the 49ers could triumph over.

Poor game play on both sides of the football is the main factor that led to their downfall. The 49ers offense ranked near the lower end of both points scored and yards gained. Offensively they suffered miserably, but their defensive game was even worse.

Defensively they fell short in many aspects, among them being that their rush defense finished last in the league and they allowed third and fourth down conversions 71 percent of the time. Not being able to stop running plays and crucial conversions is a big flaw.

Thank goodness for the ability to review film over and over, so they can identify and correct their obvious shortcomings. After a horrible season, the 49ers rightfully decided to make a multitude of changes in an attempt to resurrect their reputation in the NFL.

The off season sent some people packing and brought about many new additions. In a pursuit to revamp the defense, the 49ers hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Having been with the Seattle Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLVIII largely due to their defense, Saleh is definitely a good addition for the 49ers to have on the defensive side of the game.

The 49ers also added and subtracted from their offensive line in the hopes of putting together an offensive line that will equal success. Or, at least have better success than their previous two seasons where they had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

These adjustments were necessary, but do not get your hopes up yet. The bar for the 49ers is still set very low. They have had three consecutively disappointing seasons, so at this point, they should have nowhere to go but up this season. I would still advise against having high hopes that they will do anything major such as making the playoffs.

Their overall performance over the last three seasons has left them to be looked at as somewhat of a joke. That being said, their main focus should be showing some level of improvement in an effort to gain back some amount of respectability.

The combination of hard work and transforming their lineup and strategy both offensively and defensively should foreshadow a season where the 49ers can reinvent themselves as a winning team. Maybe not a playoff team, but to some measure they need to be better.

If they properly addressed key issues, it is not unreasonable to expect a defense that shuts down more running and conversion plays, and an offense that puts up a decent amount of points on the board.