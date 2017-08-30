Wyoming QB Josh Allen dreams of playing for 49ers

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/30/17

Allen would love to wear the red and gold of the team he grew up watching as a kid. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen dreams of playing for the 49ers, and it’s not too far-fetched to think that could actually happen.

Allen was a guest on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them from Adam” podcast released by ESPN on Wednesday. Allen is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s draft, which led Schefter to ask which team he would want to play for. Allen immediately said San Francisco.

“I grew up a Niners fan. It’s about two, two and a half hours from my hometown, so it would be easy for my family to commute there,” the Firebaugh, Calif. native told Schefter. “Obviously they have a long, storied tradition of great quarterbacks of Steve Young, Joe Montana. That’s my favorite team and it’d be a dream come true to play for them.”

Allen had no D-I scholarship offers coming out of high school, so he went to junior college before transferring to Wyoming, where he has put himself on the map.

Asked about the prospects of playing for a team other than the 49ers — more specifically, going to the East Coast, he says he wouldn’t have a problem with it.

“It wouldn’t bother me one bit. I’m a football player and I love football. Wherever I get the opportunity to play, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The 49ers went 2-14 last season and ended up with the No. 2 pick in the draft. If they don’t show too much improvement this season, they could find themselves picking at the top of the draft again and would have great access to Allen or another top QB prospect. In other words, Allen’s dream could conceivably come true.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: San Francisco 49ers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
32 SLIDES
Best QB ever drafted by each team
QUIZ: Name every Super Bowl winning quarterback in the Hall of Fame
Updated February 6, 2017  |  Total tries: 4304  |  Average Score: 10.6 out of 14  (76%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The best of the best? These 14 NFL quarterbacks have won the big game and are recognized for their stellar, longstanding careers. Can you name the Super Bowl winning quarterbacks who are also in the Hall of Fame?

Clue is the year of Hall of Fame induction.

Score:
0/14
Time:
4:00
1977
Bart Starr
1979
Johnny Unitas
1985
Joe Namath
1985
Roger Staubach
1987
Len Dawson
1989
Terry Bradshaw
1990
Bob Griese
2000
Joe Montana
2004
John Elway
2005
Steve Young
2006
Troy Aikman
2016
Brett Favre
2016
Ken Stabler
2017
Kurt Warner
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Bruce Arians claims Blaine Gabbert could be a starter in the NFL

Sixers to offer Joel Embiid $100 million extension?

Report: Celtics had concerns about Gordon Hayward and Jimmy Butler's fit together

Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Jermaine Kearse

Report: Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to three games

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Keon Broxton robs home run, saves game for Brewers

Wyoming QB Josh Allen dreams of playing for 49ers

Florida suspends two players from all team activities

Le'Veon Bell takes to social media, seemingly demands $17 million annually

Dak Prescott not concerned over Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension

Joe Haden reportedly turned down larger offers to sign with Steelers

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

MORE STORIES >>
49ers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't ring up a win

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.