Wyoming QB Josh Allen dreams of playing for 49ers

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen dreams of playing for the 49ers, and it’s not too far-fetched to think that could actually happen.

Allen was a guest on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them from Adam” podcast released by ESPN on Wednesday. Allen is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s draft, which led Schefter to ask which team he would want to play for. Allen immediately said San Francisco.

“I grew up a Niners fan. It’s about two, two and a half hours from my hometown, so it would be easy for my family to commute there,” the Firebaugh, Calif. native told Schefter. “Obviously they have a long, storied tradition of great quarterbacks of Steve Young, Joe Montana. That’s my favorite team and it’d be a dream come true to play for them.”

Allen had no D-I scholarship offers coming out of high school, so he went to junior college before transferring to Wyoming, where he has put himself on the map.

Asked about the prospects of playing for a team other than the 49ers — more specifically, going to the East Coast, he says he wouldn’t have a problem with it.

“It wouldn’t bother me one bit. I’m a football player and I love football. Wherever I get the opportunity to play, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The 49ers went 2-14 last season and ended up with the No. 2 pick in the draft. If they don’t show too much improvement this season, they could find themselves picking at the top of the draft again and would have great access to Allen or another top QB prospect. In other words, Allen’s dream could conceivably come true.