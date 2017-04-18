WATCH: Bozak tips in OT winner, Leafs top Capitals to take series lead

Mar 24, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak (42) skates against the Anaheim Ducks at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Anaheim 6-5 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bozak scored the winning goal in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals to take a 2-1 lead in their series.

