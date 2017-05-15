Chicago Blackhawks: Sealing the deal with Richard Panik

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Laura Cappelli  |  Last updated 5/15/17

The Chicago Blackhawks were not slow to make moves after their second consecutive first round exit from the NHL playoffs. General manager Stan Bowman moved backup goalie Scott Darling, trading him to the Carolina Hurricanes for a draft pick. In addition, assistant coach Mike Kitchen and Rockford IceHogs head coach Ted Dent were both fired. It’s clear that the team is trying to stir things up after the past two seasons ended in disappointment, but they’re nowhere near done yet.

The Hawks made their latest move on Thursday, when they announced that they had re-signed forward Richard Panik to a two-year contract. He’ll earn $2.8 million per season, which is a pretty big boost from the $875,000 he earned this year. The decision comes after Panik’s consistency throughout the season and his overall adjustment to the team since joining them.

Chicago previously acquired Panik through a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs in January of 2016. In exchange for Panik, the Blackhawks gave up Jeremy Morin, who had never quite found a solid spot on the team. In his first year with the Hawks, Panik put up six goals and two assists in thirty games. This year, he went on to set two career highs, notching 22 goals and 22 assists in 82 games played.

Though the re-signing is certainly good news for Chicago, it does put some questions into play. The Blackhawks still have to make moves in order to be under the salary cap and it will be highly interesting to see who they decide to move around. Marcus Kruger was the target of many trade rumors, especially with the upcoming Las Vegas expansion draft. With Panik’s new contract, it becomes an even likelier idea that Kruger may no longer be wearing a Hawks sweater in October.

There is also the option that the Hawks could choose to not protect Panik and leave him open to the expansion draft. This option does seem more on the unlikely side however, after the management’s enthusiasm of how well he played this year. At 26 years old, he still has a lot to offer to the team and they certainly would not want to just let that go to waste.

In order for Panik to live up to this new contract, he’s going to need to continue to up his game. His first priority will be helping out captain Jonathan Toews, who has been in need of a solid top line winger all season. The team needs some stability, instead of switching lines around so often, and if Panik can do that, it certainly could help them in the long run. He’ll also need to continue putting up the type of numbers that he did this year. The team needs other members than just their superstars, like Patrick Kane and Toews, putting up goals and with Panik stepping up, it’ll help lead them into a hopefully longer playoff run.

All in all, Panik’s new contract signals some pretty good news for the team. Even though it does lead to salary cap questions, it shows that the Blackhawks are ready to take steps to turn their track around and get back into the swing of things. The last two playoff runs have not been anywhere as exciting as some of the previous years, but as more contracts get signed and trades occur, the Blackhawks will just look to get back to the top of their game.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

